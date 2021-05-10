May 11, 2021

Marriages for the week of May 9, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 5:11 pm Monday, May 10, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from April 26-30:

-Phillip Richard Hughes to Mallory Brooke Schneider.

-Benjamin Michael Duncan to Catherine Marie Sellers.

-Christine Morris Galbraith to Darrek Kane Weaver.

-Emma Gale Livingston to Daniel Mark Cochrane.

-Pierce Bradford Merry to Drue Ittner Voorhees.

-Ryan Wendell Sheffield to Jaime Lyn Petrosky.

-Antonio Valente Mondragon Salas to Diana Guerrero Cordova.

-Angelia Lea Ossman to Corbett Edwin Hurt.

-Tione Dartrell Ray to Jasmine Ciera Wright.

-Chad Edward Jacobs to Julia Rene Faison.

-Arceo Rafael Ocampo to Puente Petra Martinez.

-Meghan Elizabeth Kelly to Justin Mark Steeley.

-Abby Anne Duncan to Landon Patrick Sagle.

-Quandarius D. Unta Ray to Kourtney Alexandria Lowery.

-Randall Alexander Fortson to Madisyn Elizabeth Green.

-Naomi Anne Greatorex to Jeffrey Verl Mashburn.

-George Young to Petra Vaughn.

-Shannon Ridgeway Lamoureux to Joel Brady Childers.

-Austin Quade Butler to Lauren Samantha Sewell.

-Rebecca Ann Castleberry to Jordan Michael Whaley.

-Haley Elizabeth Hulsey to Chase Ashton Duncan.

-Travis Ray Harper to Rachel Kinley Johnson.

-Timothy Lee Logan to Anha Elizabeth Mitchell.

-Aaron Matthew McLendon to Haley Nicole Anderson.

-Jerry Jamel Young to Elrica Yumaniqueka Brown.

-Gary Wendell Cobia to Janet Leigh Barclift.

