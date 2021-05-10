Police reports for the week of May 9, 2021
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from April 26-May 3:
Alabaster
April 26
-Theft of property first degree from the 1000 block of Flyway View Lane. A Big Tex trailer valued at $10,000 was stolen.
-Theft of property first degree from the 200 block of First Street North. Money in the amount of $4,300 was stolen.
-Forgery second degree from the 1200 block of Willow Creek Place. Negotiable instruments were forged.
-Information report from the 300 block of Pebble Lane.
April 27
-Information report, trespassing notice from the 10000 block of Alabama 119. A chainsaw and pole saw were stolen.
-Identity theft from the 100 block of Forest Hills Road.
-Information report from the 1300 block of Michael Circle.
-Property damage from the 400 block of First Street North. A 2020 Ford Edge valued at $2,500 was damaged.
-Theft of property third degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Assorted items valued at $662.33 were stolen.
-Harassing communications from the 30 block of Betty Snow Circle.
April 28
-Property damage, leaving scene of an accident from the 2000 block of King Charles Place. A 2018 Ford Transit as damaged including the left front quarter panel ($500), driver’s door ($500), left sliding door ($1,000), left rear quarter panel ($500) and rear bumper left side ($500).
-Theft of property first degree from the 1000 block of King James Drive. A work van valued at $40,000 was stolen.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Information report from the 1800 block of Mohawk Drive.
-Property damage, criminal trespass second degree from the 40 block of Buck Creek Plaza. A gate sustained $150 in damages.
-Found property from the 500 block of Treymoor Lake Circle. A Ruger firearm was recovered.
-Damage to property from the 100 block of Industrial Road. A light pole sustained $1,000 in damages.
-Possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 1000 block of First Street North. An undisclosed amount of meth and a glass pipe were confiscated.
April 29
-Criminal trespass first degree from the 100 block of Redwood Drive.
-Criminal mischief second degree, burglary third degree from the 80 block of Weatherly Club Drive. A drive-thru window valued at $1,000 was damaged. A credit card machine valued at $2,000 and a bucket valued at $25 were stolen.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, information report from the 10 block of Weatherly Club Drive. An undisclosed amount of marijuana and a cell phone were confiscated.
-Identity theft from the 300 block of Dogwood Trail.
-Identity theft from the 100 block of Grande Club Drive.
-Information report from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest.
-Information report from the 60 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A Springfield firearm valued at $500 was recovered.
-Harassment or harassing communications from the 800 block of Honeysuckle Lane.
-Domestic violence third degree from the 1400 block of Eighth Street Southwest.
April 30
-Possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 600 block of Simmsville Road.
-Harassment from the 100 block of Big Oak Circle.
-Identity theft from the 100 block of Jasmine Drive.
-Information report from the 600 block of 12th Street Northwest.
-Harassment from the 100 block of Goldwire Place.
May 1
-Domestic violence third degree, harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Timberleaf Circle.
-Identity theft from the 100 block of Dogwood Tr.
-Property damage from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Trail. A 2020 Hyundai Tucson was damaged.
May 2
-Death investigation from the 200 block of Winterhaven Drive.
-Lost property from the 100 block of Timberleaf Circle. An Apple iPhone was reported.
-Information report from the 100 block of Redwood Drive.
-Harassment or harassing communications, animal complaint from the 300 block of Fran Drive.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 400 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast. Vehicle parts and accessories valued at $150 were stolen.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 9900 block of Alabama 119. Three cans of beef jerky valued at $6 were stolen.
-Trespassing notice from the 400 block of Colonial Promenade.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 10600 block of Alabama 119. Drugs/narcotics were confiscated.
May 3
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Kentwood Drive.
Calera
April 26
-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Agency assist from the 100 block of Green Acres.
-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Kensington Manor Drive.
-Incident from the 500 block of Waterstone Drive.
-Trespassing notice from the 2100 block of Timberline Drive.
-Found property from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
April 27
-Incident from the 100 block of Supercenter Drive.
-Failure to appear (two counts) from U.S. 31 and Alabama 25.
-Open container from the 60 block of Shelby County 87.
-Drug paraphernalia (three counts) from the 300 block of Shelby County 304.
-Failure to appear from the 300 block of McDow Road.
-Failure to appear from the 200 block of Shelby County 47.
April 28
-Domestic violence second degree-family (knife) from the 400 block of Sherwood Circle.
-Harassment-simple assault from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22.
-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, drug paraphernalia from the 230-mile marker of I-65 North.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 231-mile marker of I-65 North.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 11000 block of Alabama 25.
-Impersonating peace officer from the 11000 block of Alabama 25.
-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.
-Incident from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Simple assault from the 40 block of Beverley Drive.
-Drug overdose from the 3300 block of Shelby County 20.
April 29
-Failure to appear from the 600 block of Sixth Avenue Southwest, Alabaster.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Carrington Lane.
-Property damage from the 90 block of Marketplace Circle.
-Identity theft from the 10 block of Overhill Road, Montevallo.
April 30
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Indigo Lane.
Helena
April 27
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1800 block of Surrey Trail.
-Identity theft from the 100 block of Prescott Circle.
-Harassing communications from the 2000 block of Ashley Brook Way.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassing communications from the 4200 block of Plantation Place.
-Harassing communications from the 5000 block of Shelby County 17.
-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 7000 block of Wyndham Parkway.
-Domestic violence third degree from Wyndham Parkway and Helena Marketplace.
April 28
-Receiving stolen property first degree, DUI-any substance from Helena Road.
-Identity theft from the 100 block of River Oaks Drive.
-Identity theft from the 600 block of Rosebury Road.
-Dog violation from an unnamed location in Helena.
April 29
-Death investigation from the 100 block of Cahaba Club Drive.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 200 block of Stonecroft Drive.
-Identity theft from the 100 block of Bridgewater Drive.
-Assault third degree from Elm Street.
-Domestic violence third degree from the 200 block of Jenkins Circle.
-Domestic incident from Secretariat Drive.
-Identity theft from the 100 block of Cedar Bend Drive.
-Violation of domestic violence protection order from the 1200 block of Hillsboro Lane.
-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, DUI-any substance from Shelby County 95.
April 30
-Property damage from the 8000 block of Madison Lane.
-Identity theft from Cromwell, Maylene.
-Minor in possession of alcohol from Hillsboro Parkway.
May 1
-Theft of vehicle parts, criminal mischief-damage to private property from Shelby County 17.
-DUI-alcohol, possessing a forged instrument from Riverwoods Parkway.
May 2
-Domestic incident from Old Cahaba Parkway.
-DUI-alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree from Sports Complex Drive.
-Domestic incident from Shelby County, 58.
Montevallo
April 23
-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess from Highway 25 (specialty store). Confiscated was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 1.00 grams, marijuana, marijuana 0.50 grams, Methamphetamine and broken glass pipe with burnt residue valued at $41.
-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Main Street (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 1.00 grams, marijuana and multi colored glass smoking pipe valued at $50.
April 25
-Domestic incident from Wilson Drive (residence/home).
April 26
-Domestic incident from Highway 204 (residence/home).
-Assault-harassment from Road 10 (other/unknown).
-Assault-harassment from County Road 10 (other/unknown).
April 27
-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated were other narcotics 1.10 grams, clear plastic bag containing synthetic marijuana and clear glass pipe with synthetic marijuana valued at $2.
April 28
-Conservation – cruelty to animals from Highway 203 (residence/home).
-Domestic incident from Skyview Drive (residence/home).
-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and liquor – OCV open container – alcohol in a vehicle from Dauphin Way (highway/street). Confiscated was a glass pipe valued at $5.
April 29
-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from Skyview Drive (residence/home). Damaged was an air matress, window and makeup valued at $500.
May 1
-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dagnerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Orr Park (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 0.5 grams, marijuana blunt, mairjuana grinder and rolling papers valued at $30.
May 2
-Property damage from Salem Road and Pole Drive (highway/street).
-Assault-harassment from Briarwood Apartments (residence/home).
-Domestic incident from Crowe Village Apartments (parking lot/garage).
May 3
-Robbery – residence – strong arm from Island Street (highway/street). Stolen was $2,400 cash/$100 bills valued at $2,400.
-Liquor – MPA minor in possession of alcohol and PI appears in public place under influence valued at Island Street (other/unknown).
May 4
-Weapons – possession of a concealed weapon withou a permit from Cobblestone Lane (parking lot/garage). Confiscated was a Walther 9mm handgun valued at $200.
Pelham
April 25
-Criminal mischief from the 100 Block of Bishop Circle (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a vehicle valued at $200.
April 26
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Chase Creek Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cash and clothing valued at $55.
-Theft from the 200 Block of Amphitheater Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was miscellaneous valued at $300.
-Theft from the 600 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (restaurant). Stolen, not recovered were chain saws valued at $800.
-Sex offense from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a photograph valued at $1.
April 27
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 3500 Block of Highway 52 West (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered were assorted items valued at $200.
-Property damage from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a door valued at $4,000.
-Identity theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.
-Miscellaneous from the 300 Block of Applegate Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.
-Identity theft from the 3000 Block of Highway 11 (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.
April 28
-Theft from the 70 Block of Highway 35 (service/gas station). Stolen, not recovered is miscellaneous valued at $85.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 2000 Block of Little Mountain Circle (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a gun valued at $400.
April 29
-Property damage from the 10 Block of Crosscreek Trail (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was miscellaneous valued at $0.
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local valued at $41.07.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 1300 Block of Ballantrae Club Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a backpack, identification, credit card and perfume valued at $29.
May 1
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was merchandise valued at $39.23.
Divorces for the week of May 9, 2021
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from April 13-29: -Zachary Horton, of Columbiana, and Grace Ashley Horton,... read more