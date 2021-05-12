James “David” Russell, Jr.

Alabaster

James “David” Russell, Jr., age 80 of Alabaster, passed away with his family by his side on Thursday, May 6.

David is preceded in death by his parents, James David and Kathleen Russell; in-laws, Fred and Gertrude Atchison; son, Cary Dwayne Welsh; and an infant brother.

David is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Suzanne Atchison Russell; daughter, Cynthia Talley (Gene); granddaughters, Lauren Danielle Talley and Sarah Elizabeth Talley; brother, Franklin Eugene “Butch” Russell (Tere); sister, Becky Horns; brother and sister-in-law, Leland and Janice Atchison.

James was a loving husband, father and “pop” to two granddaughters. He was married to Suzanne for 36 wonderful years. He was blessed with many friends, a wonderful sense of humor and a strong sense of survival. David was an avid Alabama football fan and was a devoted member of The First Baptist Church of Alabaster.

Services for David will be held Monday, May 10 with a visitation at 11 a.m. and a service at 12 p.m., both held in the chapel of Charter Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Mike Byars will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to a charity of your choice or a donation to Joyful Stitches at First Baptist Church of Alabaster.