May 12, 2021

Susan Dianne Floyd

By Staff Reports

Published 12:27 pm Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Susan Dianne Floyd
Columbiana

Susan Dianne Floyd, age 76, of Columbiana, passed away Tuesday, May 11.

The visitation will be from 12-1 p.m., Friday, May 14 at Bolton Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Pinelawn Gardens with Bro. Steve Thomas officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Susan is survived by her daughter, Heather Miller Jackson (Brandon Jackson); sons, Gene Miller, Michael Miller (Lindsey), and Carlton Miller (Stephanie); six grandchildren and one great grandchild; and brothers, Marshall Clegg and Allen Clegg (Marie).

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries