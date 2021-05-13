Alabaster Farmer’s Market returns June 5

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – With summer quickly approaching, the city of Alabaster is gearing up to hold the Alabaster Farmer’s Market beginning on June 5.

The market will connect residents to locally sourced fruits, vegetables, meats and other artisanal goods every Saturday after opening until Aug. 1.

John Aaron, the market organizer, said that the city holds the event each year as a way to ensure that local farmers are able to sell their goods, and to provide quality items to the public.

“We will have fresh vegetables, fruits, plants, honey and flowers,” Aaron said. “We will have homegrown pork, eggs and meats like ribs, bacon and chops. We also have artists that have everything from pottery to woodworking.”

Farmer’s markets became a source of relief last year when they became one of the few options that many people still had to get out and socialize with others. As more opportunities become available, Aaron said that he believes that spirit will continue this year.

“This is a wonderful activity for our community. Not only do you have access to fresh products, you meet people throughout the summer that you would never have met outside of the market. It is a great community event that lasts the whole summer.”

Organizers are looking high school students or civic organizations that can volunteer their time for community service hours by helping people carry their purchases to their car.

Those interested in volunteering for the event can email Aaron at Johnaaron@aaronlawfirm.com.

The market runs from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday, except July 3, behind the Alabaster Senior Center located at 1097 7th St. SW.

More information about vendors and daily offerings can be found on the Alabaster Farmer’s Market Facebook page.