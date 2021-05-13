May 13, 2021

See photos from Helena’s opening day of softball regionals

By Alec Etheredge

Published 7:54 am Thursday, May 13, 2021

Helena took down Benjamin Russell 6-1 and McAdory 12-5 on the opening day of the West Regional at Tuscaloosa’s Bowers Park on Wednesday, May 12. They’ll now take on Chilton County at 1:45 p.m. today looking to cement a spot in the Class 6A State Tournament next week.

Photos available at Shelbycountyphotos.com.

