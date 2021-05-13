Troop 2’s Crain and Hohnstein become Eagle Scouts

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – Joey Crain and Nicholas Hohnstein of Helena Scout Troop 2 recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout and were rewarded at Eagle Scout Courts of Honor for their achievements.

Both of the boys earned the rank after completing projects at the Owen House in McCalla. Crain constructed an arbor for the property, and Hohnstein built a shed there.

Crain was honored and formally recognized as an Eagle Scout at his court on May 2 at Grace Christian Church in Helena. Family, friends, fellow scouts and scout leaders all came together to recognize the work that he put in throughout hiƒfs time in the organization.

Jeff and Amy Bolt, Crain’s mother and stepfather, explained that he chose to build the arbor at the Owen House as a way to restore the house to a period accurate state and provide space for both pictures and shade.

“We are both extremely proud of Joey,” Amy explained. “Earning the rank of Eagle Scout is the culmination of years of hard work and commitment to scouting. His scouting journey has given him leadership and citizenship skills that will shape the man he is to become. Joey personifies the characteristics of what scouting represents. He is a young man of character that will serve others and be an example of the values instilled in him. We are most proud of Joey’s reverence and his kindness to others. He genuinely cares for others and it shows.”

A week later on May 11, the troop was back at Grace Christian Church to honor Hohnstein who had also met the requirements to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.

“Tonight, we have the pleasure of seeing Nicholas Hohnstein join the company of past Eagle Scouts,” Scoutmaster Lane Tolbert said. “Nick has been with the troop since I was taller than him, and that’s been a while. Nick is truly one of the kindest people I have ever met. He will drop everything for you, and always has kind words.”

For his project Hohnstein chose to build a shed at the Owen House, which took some time and help, but he said that it was worthwhile and very fulfilling.

“It took around four months to finish,” Hohnstein said. “It was a fun project, and I would not go back and change it. I had help from all of the scouts here at some point. It was great. We learned a lot about carpentry and other things. My mom was one of the biggest supporters of the project. She was out there every day with me.”

The two scouts are great friends and have worked alongside each other over the years to get to this point. Both of them earning this rank at nearly the same time carried a special significance for them and their families.

While completing these projects are an important milestone in the path of a scout. Tolbert expressed that there was a greater significance.

“What they do is not the project,” Tolbert explained. “They are the project. Even if they do not return as mentors, they stand as an example for the younger scouts on how to represent honor, loyalty, courage and service.”