Marriages for the week of May 16, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from May 3-7:
-Scarlett Shields Way to Sabrina Christine Sanders.
-Brynleigh Anna Thompson to Haven Chase Fenley.
-Derek Ernest Langner to Joshua Dewayne Bryant.
-Wancer Apolinar Brito Sanchez to Chloe Elizabeth Foster.
-Justin Lance Ramey to Jennifer Lynne Fletcher.
-Natalio Seme to Melissa Ceintia Betina Lafontant.
-Payton Anne Thompson to William Bryan Steverson.
-Judith Brooke Pardue to David Russell Houk.
-Brandon Tyler Hobbs to Leslie Dawn Hobbs.
-Jacy Michele Davis to Justin Donald Smith.
-Madison Brooke Alisa Hill to Joseph Huey Brown.
-Sandra Sloan Battles to James Rheuben Andrews.
-Joshua Baker Browning to Jessica Kirby Coleman.
-Kelsey Nicole Rhoden to Justin Michael Wipperman.
-Michelle Malone Cain to Thomas Kent Lockhart.
-Aubrey Chandler Hamilton to Tiffany Sue Hester.
-Nathan Dewayne Pee to Jennifer Carol Findlay.
-Brooke Nicole Osborne to Jordan Thompson Bennett.
-Tracy Katrice Works White to Johnny Bernard White.
-Tonya Lynn Burford to Cedric Michael Jernigan.
-Lacey Elizabeth Hughes to David Austin Glover.
-Olford Dewayne Ray to Taylor Moriah Walton.
-Aaron Chase Smith to Geneva Gracie Lackey.
-Martha Janiece Heringer to Joseph Henry Whitehead.
-Edilzar Samuel Alvarado to Jennifer Paola Yaguas Saucedo.
Land transactions for the week of May 16, 2021
