May 20, 2021

Lee (Contributed)

PVHS grad Lee receives scholarship award

By Staff Reports

Published 3:54 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Micah Andrew Lee is a 2021 graduate of Pinson Valley High School.

The senior varsity baseball player received honors and awards including academic scholarship offers from Birmingham Southern, the University of Montevallo, Miles College and the 2021 Community Service Project Partnership Scholarship Award.

Lee is the son of Tonya and Morlon Lee, and the grandson of Joyce Lewis of Montevallo, Rickey Brown of Columbiana, the Rev. Fred Lee and Elma Lee of Rockford, Ala.

