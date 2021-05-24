Graduating THS students recognized at Senior Honors Night

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – With some careful planning, Thompson High School was able to bring back one of their annual traditions for their graduating class at the Senior Honors Night on Thursday, May 20.

According to THS Principal Dr. Wesley Hester, this event is meant to give students, parents, school staff and administration an opportunity to celebrate the hard work of the class prior to graduation.

“This has become a highly anticipated and welcomed tradition in our community now with everyone,” Hester said. “There are two parts: The first is where the students are all recognized for participation in things like honor society and being valedictorian and salutatorian. Mrs. Pam Vickers will call out their names and as they walk across the stage they get their honor cords and stoles. They are not in their graduation robes, but they are dressed really nicely.”

Hester said that Vickers plays a very important role in this ceremony, as it is a culmination of the students work beginning in ninth grade. As the school’s college counselor Vickers works with the students on their plans after school, and helps them find apply for scholarships, which was one of the highlights of the event.

“Mrs. Vickers orchestrates it all,” Hester said. “This process starts with these students as early as their ninth-grade year. They build upon it as they progress. More and more students are seeking her out for guidance to scholarship opportunities and because of this our scholarship totals have exponentially grown.”

This is best expressed to the record cumulative scholarship total of $21,587,659. Hester said this number would likely go up in the coming weeks.

The 2020 event had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so it was important for the school to ensure that this event was run in a safely distanced manner. Students watched the ceremony from the school’s band room, until it was their time to walk into the performing arts center where their parents were seated. Hester said this allowed for full participation from every angle.

Most importantly, the event gave an opportunity for students to be celebrated before they graduate and move on to the next stage of their lives.

“This was an incredible night and event,” Hester said. “For the students to get all of the regalia it is a very proud moment for them and their parents. It was such a special night, and a breath of fresh air. After missing last year’s event, it was nice to be able to do something like that for them. They really enjoyed it and clearly appreciated the opportunity. That was a definite testament to them and their continuous work toward opening doors and opportunities.”