Pastor Sheril Hilyer

Published 2:04 pm Monday, May 24, 2021

Pastor Sheril Hilyer
Foley

Pastor Sheril Hilyer, age 74, of Foley, passed away Saturday May 20.

The visitation will be from 9:30-10 a.m., Thursday, May 27 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at the church with Rev. Patrick Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Alabama National Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

