James “Sam” Vick

Published 2:53 pm Tuesday, May 25, 2021

James “Sam” Vick passed away Monday, May 17. He was 69 years old.

He was the son of Edith McCullers Vick and Christopher Coolidge Vick. He leaves behind one daughter, Krista Samantha Vick, and one grandson, Samuel Ryker Vick.

A private service will be held Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m. He will be buried next to his mother and by her side.

 

