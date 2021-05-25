May 25, 2021

Novella Club Scholarship recipient TJ McGinnis is pictured with the Novella Club of Columbiana members at their May 20 meeting. (Contributed)

McGinnis awarded Novella Club Scholarship

Published 4:34 pm Tuesday, May 25, 2021

The Novella Club of Columbiana announced that Thaddeus “TJ” McGinnis, a graduate of Shelby County High School, is the recipient of the Novella Club’s Scholarship.

McGinnis plans to attend Jacksonville State University in the fall semester of 2021 and will be majoring in forensic investigations.

The club congratulates McGinnis as well as all of the 2021 graduates.

McGinnis is pictured with his parents, Terrell and Kaneesha McGinnis, and Novella Club members Bonnie Atchison and Stacy Walkup. (Contributed)

