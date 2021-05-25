McGinnis awarded Novella Club Scholarship

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Novella Club of Columbiana announced that Thaddeus “TJ” McGinnis, a graduate of Shelby County High School, is the recipient of the Novella Club’s Scholarship.

McGinnis plans to attend Jacksonville State University in the fall semester of 2021 and will be majoring in forensic investigations.

The club congratulates McGinnis as well as all of the 2021 graduates.