UM fishing team wins national championship

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The University of Montevallo’s bass fishing team topped more than 200 collegiate fishing programs throughout the nation during the 2020-2021 season to earn the distinction of the Bass Pro Shops School of the Year presented by Abu Garcia.

Throughout the year, the UM fishing team competed in many tournaments against some of the largest universities in the nation and earned points based on their performance.

Following the final tournament of the season at Lake Murray in South Carolina on May 27, UM had amassed the most cumulative points of any team in the nation, taking home the team’s first School of the Year honor.

During a dominant season, the UM team, which is a part of the UM President’s Outdoor Scholars Program, took over the top ranking in the national standings in November 2020 and never relinquished its lead.

Montevallo, which finished second in last season’s School of the Year rankings, knocked off two-time defending national champion McKendree University of Lebanon, Illinois, and topped large universities en route to this year’s national crown.

“I am extremely proud of what this team has accomplished. These guys have been so focused since the season started,” said Outdoor Scholars Program Director and bass team campus advisor William Crawford.

The following local students were on the 2020-2021 UM bass fishing team:

Jarrett Brown of Montevallo

Tyler Harless of Helena

Cade Holcomb of Helena

Kopeland Rosser of Helena

Drew Traffanstedt of Hoover

Jaxson Brown of Birmingham

Josiah Campbell of Pelham

Ethan King of Wilsonville

Grayson Morris of Birmingham

Chandler Olivier of Maylene

Chandler Holt Freshman of Sterrett

Jackson Pontius of Wilsonville

Riley Underwood of Hoover