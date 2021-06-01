Indian Springs School holds Class of 2021 graduation

By WILLIAM MARLOW / Special to the Reporter

Fifty-eight seniors became Indian Springs alumni at the school’s 67th graduation ceremony Friday, May 24.

Seniors Eleanor Lee, Hooper Markert and Paul Weir each gave commencement speeches, and congratulated their fellow classmates for completing high school and wished them the best as they embark on new journeys in life.

Even during such a challenging year, this year’s class included standout students in all manners of school life, from academia to the arts as well as sports. Chief among them was Lee and Markert.

For Lee, this day was especially poignant as the award-winning pianist is wrapping up a long tenure as part of the school’s musical talent. Last month, as part of her final student performance, Lee chose to play Saint-Saëns’ Concerto No. 2. alongside her childhood instructor and mentor, Dr. Hye-Sook Jung. Jung currently serves as the Director of Instrumental Music at Indian Springs Schools.

Markert’s focus has been on academia, and he was even selected as National Merit Scholar for the Class of 2021, one of the most prestigious honors in the country. He received a $2,500 scholarship from the National Merit.

From approximately 1.6 million students who entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program, only about 16,000 were named semifinalists. All winners of about 7,500 National Merit Scholarships were chosen from the group of approximately 15,000 distinguished finalists.

In order to be selected for the scholarship, students must demonstrate a record of very high academic performance. He scored a perfect 36 on the ACT, and competed annually in the school’s science fair, and was a Science Olympiad and Scholars Bowl team member.

Markert plans to attend the University of Pennsylvania this fall.

Three Indian Springs seniors have also been awarded positions on several college sports teams for the 2021-2022 academic school year.

Kome Ubogu has signed to play Division I soccer at the University of Virginia while Virginia Hunt will play in Division III soccer at Whitman College.

Wes Simpson will be playing in Division III baseball at New York University.

“Congratulations to the Indian Springs School Class of 2021,” a spokesperson for the school said.

Photos available at Shelbycountyphotos.com.