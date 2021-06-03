Gear up for a musical summer in Columbiana starting June 4

By SASHA JOHNS / Community Columnist

Among the long list of things that the COVID-19 pandemic halted last year was Columbiana’s beloved Music on Main summer concert series. This free weekly event had music lovers from all over the county, showing up with lawn chairs every Friday evening to listen and dance to live music and visit with their friends.

It’s been sorely missed, but the Columbiana Main Street organization is glad to announce that it will be back starting Friday, June 4 at 7 p.m. The first concert will kick off with local country artist Taylor Hunnicutt.

Senior Center Director Ali Payne shared her excitement.

“People missed this event so much. I’m so excited for our little town, and can’t wait to see Main Street full of people enjoying themselves,” she said.

The city’s new Main Street Director, Brittany Davis, shared Payne’s enthusiasm by saying, “It’s going to be good for our community to have people come together again.”



They went on to say that for the first four weeks there will be a little something for every taste. The bands following Taylor Hunnicutt each week are the bluegrass sounds of Alan Tobert, the party band The Divines, and then for the music finale on Liberty Day weekend. June 25 and 26, the final Friday night concerts that kicks off a weekend of music will be Cam Spinks at 6 p.m. followed by The Shimmer Band at 8 p.m.

Liberty Day Saturday will host two stages in town with music all day and into the evening. There will also be vendors, a parade, a 5k, and other activities throughout both Friday and Saturday that weekend. To learn more about developing plans for this event, follow the Liberty Day Festival page on Facebook.

The festivities will take a break on Friday, July 2, but then starting on Friday July 9, the focus will shift from music to family movies out on the lawn at the Old Mill Square just off Main Street.

This is a new addition to the Main Street summer activities. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs, and come ready to enjoy an easy going family movie night perfect for all ages with plenty of room for kids to play and enjoy the evening.

At all events, guests are encouraged to take advantage of local food venues and food trucks that will be available to serve each Friday evening. Coolers and picnics are also welcome.

After a year of limited community gatherings, Columbiana Main Street is ready to host friends from all over the county. Come to the county seat on Friday’s this summer. Bring your family and friends and take the time to enjoy a little fun together.