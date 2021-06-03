Sheriff’s reports for the week of May 30, 2021

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from May 5-13:

May 5

-Criminal trespass from the 11000 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea.

May 6

-Domestic investigation from the 5000 block of Forest Lakes Cove, Chelsea.

-Criminal mischief from the 600 block of Narrows Point Way, Birmingham. A mailbox and post were damaged.

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 1500 block of Morning Sun Circle, Birmingham. A deadbolt lock valued at $45 was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 4300 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Domestic incident from the 4000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 62 at Glaze Road, Vincent. Alprazolam (7 grams) and Diazepam (0.1 gram) were confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident from Lake Shore Drive and Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Suicide attempt from Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Queen Drive, Columbiana. A crystal substance (.5 gram) and a homemade smoking pipe with residue were recovered.

-Theft of property from the 300 block of Shelby County 8, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence-assault, reckless endangerment from the 100 block of Vantana Drive, Columbiana.

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Shelby County 332, Pelham. A mobile home and assorted personal property were damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 5000 block of Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham. A Glock firearm was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 12000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. An iPhone 11 Pro with floral case valued at $1,200 was stolen.

-Criminal elderly abuse from the 18900 block of River Road, Shelby.

May 7

-Assault second degree from the 1000 block of Queen Drive, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, resisting arrest from the 400 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Depot Street, Wilton.

-Incident from the 4100 block of Park Crossings Drive, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 100 block of River Drive, Shelby.

-Criminal mischief second degree from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A glass entry door valued at $800 was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 1800 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2013 Toyota Rav 4 sustained $200 in damages.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 200 block of West College Street, Columbiana. A loaded syringe with approximately 20 cc of suspected heroin, suspected marijuana, scales and five new syringes were confiscated.

-Public intoxication from the 200 block of West College Street, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Mooney Road, Columbiana. A crystal-like substance (0.1 gram), blue ink pen straw with white crystal residue and burned aluminum foil with crystal residue were confiscated.

-DUI-alcohol from the 2000 block of U.S. 31, Calera.

-Incident from the 5500 block of Parkview Circle, Birmingham.

-Child custody dispute from the 1300 block of Fairbank Lane, Chelsea.

-Attempting to elude from an unnamed location.

-Incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 24000 block of Alabama 25, Columbiana.

-Identity theft from the 3200 block of Angus Lane, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 18000 block of Retreat Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Chesser Loop Road, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 18000 block of Retreat Lane, Birmingham.

May 8

-Public intoxication from the 3000 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 1900 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham. A 2009 Honda Accord sustained $600 in damages.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from U.S. 280 West at Valleydale Road, Birmingham. Lorazepam (2.8 grams), Diazepam (2.8 grams), suspected heroin in a dollar bill (1.7 grams), glass pipe with methamphetamine residue, metal spoon with white/brown residue and five syringes with suspected heroin residue were confiscated.

-Property damage from Shelby County 11 and U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe was damaged.

-DUI-alcohol from Bear Creek Road and Forest Lakes Parkway.

-Theft of property from the 15000 block of Bear Creek Road, Vandiver. A fishing tackle box with assorted lures valued at $600 was stolen.

May 9

-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Shelby County 491, Vandiver.

-Incident from the 100 block of Silver Lane, Alabaster.

-Harassment from McGowin Road, Wilsonville.

-Harassment from the 2900 block of Macalpine Circle, Birmingham.

-Harassment, disorderly conduct from the 2200 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver.

-Property damage from Valleydale Road and Jameswood Lane, Birmingham. A 2018 Volkswagen Passat was damaged.

-Property damage from the 3300 block of Culloden Way, Birmingham. A 2018 Nissan Altima was damaged.

-Menacing from the 10-mile marker of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Recovered property from the 2600 block of Westover Road, Westover. A Sears and Roebuck firearm was recovered.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 600 block of Talon Trace, Birmingham.

-Burglary from the 4000 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo. Two Browning firearms and an American mint silver dollar were stolen.

May 10

-Property damage from the 1700 block of Garden Trail, Helena. Approximately 10 acres of grass and trees were burned.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Cocaine (2 small rocks, 0.58 gram), crystal meth (1 small rock, 0.25 gram), white powdery rock (unknown substance, 1.27 grams), marijuana (1.9 grams), four glass pipes containing drug residue, needle containing a red liquid substance and a digital scale were confiscated.

-Property damage from the 3900 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo. A 2019 GMC Terrain was damaged.

-Identity theft from the 5000 block of Eagle Crest Road, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 900 block of Talon Way, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5500 block of Surrey Lane, Birmingham. $150 was stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 2100 block of Hearthwood Lane, Birmingham.

May 11

-Destruction of state property by convict or prisoner from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A jail mattress was damaged.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 2000 block of Garland Court, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 90 block of Shelby County 471, Sterrett. Amitriptyline (10 count 150 milligrams), Trazodone (39 count, 100 milligrams), Mirtazapine (3 count, 15 milligrams), opaque bottle with reddish liquid thought to be liquid methadone, baggie of green leafy substance with a strong odor of marijuana (7.5 grams), two baggies with a crystal rock type substance thought to be “ice” (4.5 grams) and a scale commonly used for weighing drugs were recovered.

-Found property from Eagle Point Parkway. A Columbia backpack containing a purse and various small items was recovered.

-Assault from Chism Circle, Montevallo.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of North Main Street, Columbiana.

-Identity theft from the 5100 block of Kirkwall Lane, Birmingham. An unemployment claim was forged.

-Fraudulent use of credit card from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 700 block of Woodland Road, Harpersville. Suspected meth (1.39 grams) was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 11000 block of Shelby County 47, Chelsea. Marijuana (2.8 grams) and three marijuana smoking pipes with residue were confiscated.

May 12

-Identity theft from the 700 block of Shelby County 8, Montevallo (town of Wilton).

-Found property from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Badge was recovered.

-Harassing communications from the 700 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence via electronic communication from an unnamed location.

-Theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 1300 block of Narrows Point Bend, Birmingham. A Smith & Wesson semiautomatic 9-millimeter firearm was stolen.

-Agency assist from the 1000 block of Medinah Drive, Calera.

-Death investigation from the 4800 block of Riverwood Place, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 61 and Sunny Hill Road, Columbiana. Suspected meth (5.9 grams) in a clear plastic bag and a digital scale were confiscated.

-Harassment, menacing from the 3500 block of Chickering Circle, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief, harassment from the 1800 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham. A glass patio door was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 500 block of Shelby County 24, Alabaster. A pill bottle containing a white powdery substance believed to be Fentanyl (11 grams) and an empty used syringe were confiscated.

-Harassing communications from the 2200 block of Creswell Road, Harpersville.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Vick Drive, Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from the 6500 block of Shelby County 49, Columbiana.

May 13

-Receiving stolen property second degree, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 4600 block of U.S. 280 West, Birmingham. A Glock 9-millimeter handgun was confiscated.

-Domestic incident from the 3000 block of Forest Meadows Circle, Birmingham.

-Property damage from Odyssey Day Care, 100 block of Heatherbrooke Park Drive, Birmingham. A 2020 Honda Odyssey was damaged.

-Harassing communications from the 2300 block of Valleydale Road, Hoover.

-Criminal trespass, criminal mischief from The Garden Market, 4600 block of Alabama 119, Montevallo. A total of eight ceramic tiles were spray painted with white paint, causing an estimated $350 in damages.

-Harassment from the 400 block of Shelby County 26, Alabaster.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Love Lane, Sterrett.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2000 block of Lull Water Road, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from Vantana Drive, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence from the 100 block of Greenwood Drive, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1200 block of Narrows Point Nook, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from Chelsea Station Way, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from a Walmart in Virginia; unknown store number. A Visa credit card purchase was made for $149.07.

-Theft of property first degree from the 2400 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. Six FLIR cameras valued at a combined $89,970 were stolen.