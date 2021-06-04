Lafollette named to UT Martin Chancellor’s honor roll
FROM STAFF REPORTS
MARTIN, Tenn.—The outstanding academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at Martin have been honored with publication of the Spring 2021 Chancellor’s Honor Rolls for the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, College of Business and Global Affairs, College of Education, Health and Behavioral Sciences, College of Engineering and Natural Sciences and the College of Humanities and Fine Arts.
Wilson G. Lafollette of Chelsea was recognized with honors.
To be eligible for the Chancellor’s Honor Roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the Chancellor’s Honor Roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).
Get to know Athlete of the Week Lindsey Cook
Lindsey Cook is the Shelby County Reporter’s Athlete of the Week for May 30, 2021. Sponsored by Coosa Pines Federal... read more