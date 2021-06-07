Raymond D. Vick, Sr.
Childersburg
Raymond D. Vick, Sr., age 71, of Childersburg, passed away Saturday, June 5.
The memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 19 at Bolton Funeral Home. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Ann Vick; children, Raymond Vick, Jr. (Jennifer), Bridget Stamps, and Kevin Stamps; grandchildren, Taylor Chappell and Chase Stamps; great granddaughter, Payton Chappell; brothers, Lamar Vick (Beverly) and Carson Vick (Jane); sister, Nora Busby (Ed); and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
