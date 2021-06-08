Senior prom to offer fun for ages 55 and up

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – ExpectCare, a senior care service, is offering an opportunity for those aged 55 and older to enjoy a night of dancing at their senior prom on June 25.

The prom will be held at Helena Hollow and is designed to give seniors an opportunity to get out and enjoy themselves in a fun prom-themed setting.

According to Community Educator Lance Lee, the organization hopes that this prom will give seniors an opportunity to get out and enjoy the company of others after being shut in for over a year.

“With things getting back to normal, it is time to get them outside,” Lee said. “Most of them are vaccinated or have had the option and they are ready to get back out and have a normal life with community events such as these. We are also on the heels of May having been Older American’s Month and we didn’t get to honor them, so it is a good time to let them know they have our support.”

Guests at the prom can spend the night dancing or spending time with their friends and family. There will be local teens volunteering that will be acting as escorts for the seniors.

There will also be a prom king and queen chosen during the event. International United Miss Alabama Preteen Caroline Cook will bestow that honor during the prom.

According to Lee, the dress code for the prom is “Sunday best,” or he said the guests can go as glammed out as they want.

The event is free; however, those under the age of 55 should bring an older friend or family member with them as their date to get in.

ExpectCare is a family-owned provider of personalized healthcare. They offer services like personal care, palliative care, hospice care and charity care.

“At ExpectCare, we apply our mission of glorifying god by serving our patients, their families and the community. As a faith-based organization, we seek to meet the needs and expectations of those that we serve each day by providing compassionate quality care through guiding biblical principles,” according to the organization.

The event will run from 5-7 p.m. at Helena Hollow. For more information contact Lance Lee at 205-937-6933.