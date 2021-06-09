Arrest reports for the week of June 6, 2021
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from May 20-June 1:
Alabaster
May 24
-Deanthony Jermaine Stafford, 34, of Montgomery, theft of property fourth degree.
-Belissa Van Standifer, 44, of Montgomery, alias writ of arrest.
May 25
-Wesley Obrian (Swift) Gaiters, 32, of Alabaster, fleeing or attempting to elude.
-Michael Craig Johnson, 43, of Birmingham, alias warrant.
-Haley Dawn Cowart, 21, of Alabaster, criminal impersonation.
-Kito Larice Harrison, 46, of Birmingham, alias writ of arrest.
May 26
-Emily Taylor Lewis, 31, of Homewood, alias writ of arrest.
-Antwon Dejuan Miller, 33, of Alabaster, harassment or harassing communications.
-Rafael Martinez-Coronado 64, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest.
May 28
-Virgil Thomas Moore, 64, of Alabaster, assault third degree, violation of court order.
-Ja’Vone Negeal Williams, 19, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Joseph Lee Smith, 42, of Columbiana, alias writ of arrest, capias warrant.
May 29
-Jacob Charles Ellison, 38, of Jemison, theft of property fourth degree.
-Gary Curtis Jones II, 34, of Calera, disorderly conduct.
May 30
-Miguel Angel Romero Cruz, 31, of Calera, leaving scene of accident, attempting to elude, DUI-alcohol.
May 31
-Zackery Blake Cromwell, 29, of Trussville, possession of a controlled substance (two counts), drug paraphernalia.
-Candice Parks Gober, 41, of Empire, Alabama, theft of property fourth degree.
-Sarah Olivie Goss, 36, of Empire, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance (three counts), possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Bruce Wayne Smith, 44, of Jemison, alias writ of arrest.
-Georgina Nyambura Price, 23, of Montevallo, theft of property fourth degree.
-Christie Michelle Parker Mondragon, 46, of Maylene, capias warrant.
-Gabriell Patrice Moore, 21, of San Antonio, Texas, receiving stolen property second degree, possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia, firearms license required.
-Christopher N. Faulkner, 22, of Memphis, possession of marijuana first degree, receiving stolen property second degree, drug paraphernalia, firearm license required.
-Kareem Holmes, 37, of Alabaster, failure to appear.
Calera
May 20
-Ricky Wayne Hurtt, 53, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault.
-Christina Isabel Garcia, 22, of Jemison, public intoxication, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace.
May 21
-Dedrineka Nicole Wimes, 30, of Center Point, failure to appear (two counts).
-Jared Allen Penick, 29, public intoxication, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Shannon Byrd Hernandez, 47, of Wilton, drug trafficking.
-Fredrick Lavar Hall of Wilton, agency assist.
May 22
-Heather Raye Partridge, 29, of Columbiana, agency assist.
-Stephen Matthew Gould, 38, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.
-Kory Kenyon Murphy, 35, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault.
-Justin Paul Luna, 33, of Alabaster, public intoxication.
-Brandi McCall, 24, of Deatsville, Alabama, drug paraphernalia.
-Alejandro Carreno Vizarretea, 39, of Birmingham, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine.
-Carlos Mayorquin Rosa, 43, of Birmingham, possession of a controlled substance-meth.
May 23
-Jennifer Lynn Cottrell, 41, of Bessemer, failure to appear.
-Anthony Terrell Kelley, 35, of Calera, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace, resisting arrest.
-Cheyenne Nicole Burns, 28, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).
May 24
-Keela Diane Holliman, 34, of Columbiana, failure to appear.
-Darrion Maurice Pears, 27, of Mobile, failure to appear (two counts).
-Antigonne Dejuanna Patterson, 32, of Pinson, failure to appear (two counts).
-Michael Shane Taylor, 50, of Clanton, failure to appear (two counts).
-Kameron Eugene Gibb, 24, of Thorsby, resisting arrest, obstructing government operations, possession of a pistol by a violent felon.
-Brooke McKinney Hill, 38, of Calera, hindering prosecution second degree, obstructing government operations, bond revocation.
May 25
-Kyle Rochester Walker, 41, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
-Jimmy Roger Pruett, 64, of Jemison, public intoxication.
-Joseph Brian Viverios, 47, of Calera, display of obscene sticker/sign, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace.
May 26
-Samantha Hope Fanning, 35, of Birmingham, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Joshua Thomas Gallegos, 21, of Jemison, failure to appear (four counts).
-Matthew Dylan Eloff, 29, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs.
-Laura Thomas Dean, 38, of Alabaster, drug paraphernalia.
May 27
-James Earl Fleming, 36, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree.
-Sanda Elaine Teer, 36, of Columbiana, theft of property fourth degree.
-Ricky Anthony Dupre, 41, of Alabaster, agency assist.
-Sam Douglas Brooks Jr., 52, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
-Anthony Scott Howard, 50, of Vandiver, failure to appear.
-David Ray Brasher, 54, of Calera, agency assist.
-Kevin Lee Odom, 28, of Montevallo, failure to appear (two counts).
-Marcus Dejuan Braswell, 37, of Jemison, possession of marijuana second degree.
May 28
-Taylor McClain Lowery, 40, of Calera, bond revocation.
-Damion Richard Carlisle, 30, of Columbus, Mississippi, failure to appear.
-Carlos Vasquez, 33, of Jemison, failure to appear.
-Elianna Diane Mayhew, 20, of Calera, failure to appear.
-Riordion Jace Johnson, 31, of Calera, failure to appear, attempting to elude.
May 29
-Laura Lynn Lovequist, 29, of Calera, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.
-John Wayne Sutton, 48, of Jack, Alabama, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Lloyd Tyler Fairbanks, 38, of Calera, DUI-alcohol, open container.
-Ralph Jerrell Westbrook, 24, of Brent, Alabama, failure to appear (three counts).
-Andrew Seth Hoggle, 21, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.
-Justin Todd McDaniel, 36, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.
May 30
-Abraham Pacheco, 23, of Calera, DUI-alcohol.
-Jaylon Isaiah Johnson, 20, of Hoover, attempting to elude, possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest.
-K’yunah Margeya Wilson, 18, of Calera, aggravated assault police officer-strong arm, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Jason Matthew Gallo, 23, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol, open container.
May 31
-Cymone Iola Thompson, 24, of Montgomery, fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
-Tina Smith Cordes, 42, of Montevallo, theft of property third degree.
June 1
-Brianna Nicole Todd, 25, of Birmingham, failure to appear.
Helena
May 25
-Tracey Lynne Moore, 41, failure to appear/comply/pay.
May 26
-Belissa Van Standifer, 44, bail jumping.
May 27
-Demetriff Maurcie Woods, 40, public intoxication.
-Robert Lawrence Sipes, 49, DUI-alcohol.
May 29
-Kevin James Williams, 41, DUI-controlled substance.
-Kevin James Williams, 41, possession of a controlled substance.
Montevallo
May 29
-Amanda Howard Smith, assault – domestic violence – third degree.
Pelham
May 24
-Raymone Hampton, 19, of Hoover, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Jonadya Daniels, 20, of Bessemer, traffic – NSB no seat belt.
May 25
-Robert Perkins, 25, of Hoover, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
-Juvenal Jiminiez Rodriguez, 41, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
May 26
-Weedahah Crook, 44, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving, giving of false name or address to a law enforcement officer and traffic – tinted windows.
-Alishia White, 35, of Montevallo, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
May 27
-Ryan Pace, 27, of Pelham, cruelty to animals.
-Dennis Manning, 52, of Birmingham, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and traffic – ST switched tag.
-Ryan Webb, 19, of Birmingham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession, delivery or sale and unlawful acts and offenses; penalties – liquor law violation.
May 28
-Jazmon Higgins, 29, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
May 29
-Stephen Skelton, 19, of Indian Springs, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Jose Ruiz Nava, 33, of Columbiana, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
-Sakinah Townes, 22, of Birmingham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
