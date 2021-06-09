Police reports for the week of June 6, 2021
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from May 20-June 1:
Alabaster
May 24
-Domestic violence third degree from the 1200 block of First Street North.
-Property damage from the 800 block of Windsor Court. A 2011 Chrysler 200 valued at $4,000 was damaged.
-Property damage from the 600 block of 13th Avenue Southwest. A 2021 Chevy Trailblazer sustained $2,500 in damages.
-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 300 block of Fran Drive.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $249.86 was stolen.
May 25
-Harassment or harassing communications from the 700 block of Simmsville Road.
-Identity theft from the 300 block of Timber Ridge Trace.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of South Colonial Drive. Clothes valued at $195 were stolen.
-Harassment or harassing communications from the 200 block of Silver Creek Parkway.
-Theft of property third degree, criminal mischief third degree from the 100 block of Plaza Circle. A catalytic converter valued at $600 and exhaust pipes valued at $200 were stolen.
-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card, theft of property fourth degree from the 1600 block of Pacific Drive. U.S. currency totaling $99 was stolen.
-Criminal mischief third degree, criminal trespass second degree from the 70 block of Butler Road, Maylene. A city sewage pump was damaged.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road. Vehicle parts valued at $50 were stolen.
-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Fourth Place Southeast.
-Property damage from the 2300 block of Windsor Court. A 2013 Honda CRV was damaged.
-Dog bite from the 1700 block of King James Drive.
-Abandoned vehicle from the 2000 block of First Avenue West, Maylene.
May 26
-Information report from the 200 block of First Street North, Birmingham.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from the 200 block of King Arthur Place. Checks valued at $1, an iPad valued at $1,400 and a folder valued at $30 were stolen.
-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Park Place Way.
-Property damage from the 300 block of First Street Southwest. A 2017 Honda Accord rear fender sustained $500 in damages.
-Burglary first degree, domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1800 block of Smoketree Lane. A door valued at $250 was damaged.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 800 block of First Avenue West. Drugs/narcotics were confiscated.
May 27
-Receiving stolen property fourth degree from the 500 block of Industrial Road. A non-negotiable instrument was recovered.
-Property damage from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2015 Nissan Rogue sustained $1,100 in damages.
-Harassment from the 900 block of Simmsville Road.
-Information report from the 1300 block of Eighth Street Southwest.
-Identity theft from the 100 block of Cambridge Lane.
-Information report from the 600 block of First Street South. A bag of marijuana was confiscated.
-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree from the 500 block of Warrior Drive. Cannabis infused gummies, marijuana and a grinder were confiscated.
May 28
-Harassment from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest.
-Trespassing notice from the 200 block of First Street South.
-Criminal mischief third degree from the 9600 block of Alabama 119. A shed wall was damaged.
-Domestic violence third degree, harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Cohill Drive.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 0 block of Big Oak Drive. Drugs/narcotics were confiscated.
-Identity theft from the 200 block of Dolphin Court.
-Animal complaint from the 160 block of Kingwood Drive.
-Assault third degree, violation of court order from the 300 block of Fran Drive.
-Using false ID to purchase alcohol from the 800 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A forged Tennessee OLN was confiscated.
-Property damage from the 100 block of Washington Lane.
May 29
-Disorderly conduct from the 100 block of Hillwood Lane.
-Reckless endangerment from the 800 block of Old Highway 31.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of South Colonial Drive. A watercraft valued at $229.99 and accessories valued at $49.99 were stolen.
-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Allen Drive.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A Roomba valued at $244, Oral B refill valued at $24.97, Yankee Candle valued at $4.94, flashlight valued at $9.97 and BSN 400L FL valued at $27.74 were stolen.
-Information report from the 1500 block of First Street North.
May 30
-DUI-alcohol, leaving scene of accident from U.S. 31 near Shelby County 26. A street sign valued at $500 was damaged.
-Criminal mischief third degree from the 200 block of First Street North. Two pool test kits valued at $150 were damaged.
-Trespassing notice from the 500 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
May 31
-Property damage from the 100 block of Scarlet Oak Drive. A mailbox and post valued at $200 were damaged.
-Receiving stolen property first degree, possession of marijuana first degree from the 238-mile marker of I-65. Two Glock 43X valued at $600, a Ruger 93 valued at $500, a Taurus firearm, marijuana, a bong and digital scales were confiscated.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 800 block of Third Street Northeast. A non-negotiable instrument, a Brahmin purse valued at $500, two Coco Chanel products valued at $320 and a negotiable instrument were stolen.
-Harassment or harassing communications from the 600 block of Wynlake Cove.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $97.48 was stolen.
-Domestic incident from the 1700 block of King James Drive.
-Harassment or harassing communications from the 1700 block of King James Drive.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of South Colonial Drive. A shirt valued at $28 and shorts valued at $65 were stolen; baggies, a syringe and a metal spoon were confiscated.
-Lost property from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Car keys were reported.
-Domestic incident from the 400 block of Heathersage Road.
-Harassment or harassing communications from the 1700 block of King James Drive.
-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 238-mile marker of I-65. Undisclosed amounts of Methamphetamine, Hydrocodone, a pipe and grinder were confiscated.
Calera
May 20
-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Calera Eagle Drive.
-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 9900 block of Alabama 25.
-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief, elder abuse and neglect third degree from the 1200 block of Kensington Boulevard.
-Public intoxication, disturbing the peace from the 4900 block of Shelby County 18, Montevallo.
May 21
-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Fraudulent use of credit card from the 3000 block of Long Branch Drive.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, public intoxication, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 22 and Apricot Lane.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 5000 block of U.S. 31.
-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Flagstone Lane.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Domestic incident from the 900 block of Daventry Trace.
-Drug trafficking from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.
May 22
-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 700 block of Kensington Manor Drive.
-Harassment-intimidation from the 100 block of Carrington Lane.
-Agency assist from George Roy Parkway.
-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia from the 1900 block of 16th Street.
-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 100 block of Shiloh Creek Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Union Station Way.
-Harassment-simple assault from the 100 block of Southern Hills Circle.
-Incident from the 100 block of Creek Run Way.
-Public intoxication from the 3000 block of U.S. 31.
-Recovery of stolen vehicle from the 10600 block of U.S. 31.
-Identity theft from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Drug paraphernalia from the 228-mile marker of I-65 North.
-Drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of a concealed weapon without permit from the 228-mile marker of I-65 North.
-Possession of a controlled substance-meth from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.
May 23
-Agency assist from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.
-Failure to appear from the 228-mile marker of I-65 North.
-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Southern Hills Drive.
-Duty to remain at scene of accident, property damage from the 100 block of Dogwood Drive.
-Criminal trespass first degree, simple assault from the 800 block of Sixth Avenue.
-Disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace, resisting arrest from the 800 block of Sixth Avenue.
-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 800 block of Sixth Avenue.
May 24
-Supplement from the 100 block of Dogwood Drive.
-Failure to appear from the 300 block of Shelby County 5, Wilsonville.
-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Failure to appear (two counts)-warrant arrest from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Incident from the 100 block of Enclave Avenue.
-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Hindering prosecution second degree, obstructing government operations from the 30 block of Shelby County 107, Montevallo.
-Abandoned vehicle/roadway hazard from U.S. 31 and Anglewood Lane.
-Bond revocation from the 30 block of Shelby County 107.
May 25
-Resisting arrest, obstructing government operations, possession of a pistol by a violent felon from the 30 block of Shelby County 107.
-Theft of property second degree-firearms from the 200 block of Stonecreek Place.
-Incident from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.
-Theft of property first degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 300 block of Timberline Trace.
-Failure to appear from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Public intoxication from the 100 block of Marketplace Circle.
-Display of obscene sticker/sign, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace from the 100 block of Shiloh Creek Drive.
May 26
-Domestic incident, property damage from the 200 block of Carrington Lane.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 300 block of Carrington Lane.
-Harassment-intimidation from the 9100 block of Shelby County 22.
-Harassment-simple assault from the 400 block of Camden Cove Circle.
-Failure to appear (four counts), property damage from the 10600 block of U.S. 31.
-Possession of a controlled substance -dangerous drugs, illegal possession of prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia from the 231-mile marker of I-65 South.
-Agency assist from the 231-mile marker of I-65.
-Drug paraphernalia from the 231-mile marker of I-65 South.
-Agency assist from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
May 27
-Incident from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Property damage from the 60 block of Milgray Lane.
-Incident from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 232-mile marker of I-65 South.
-Incident from the 2100 block of 20th Street.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Identity theft from the 200 block of Bedford Lane.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 1600 block of Shelby County 84.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Agency assist from the 10600 block of U.S. 31.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence second degree-strangulation, domestic violence third degree-assault from the 100 block of Union Station Drive.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Alabama 25 at U.S. 31.
May 28
-Property damage from the 229-mile marker of I-65 South.
-Bond revocation from U.S. 31 at Shelby County 33.
-Shoplifting from the 100 block of Supercenter Drive.
-Identity theft from the 1800 block of Second Avenue.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Property damage from U.S. 31 and Alabama 25.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Failure to appear from the 100 block of Clearbrook Lane.
-Attempting to elude from the 100 block of Clearbrook Lane.
May 29
-Possession of concealed weapon without permit from the 231-mile marker of I-65 South.
-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 231-mile marker of I-65 South.
-Open container, DUI-alcohol from Alabama 25 at 10th Street.
-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 90 block of Bibb Lane, Brent, Alabama.
-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 31 at Shelby County 84.
-Property damage from the 226-mile marker of I-65 North.
-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 31 and I-65.
May 30
-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 211.
-Possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, attempting to elude from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 310.
-Aggravated assault police officer-strong arm from Alabama 25 at Shelby County 310.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest from Alabama 25 at Shelby County 310.
May 31
-Open container, DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 86 and Alabama 25.
-Fugitive from justice arrest warrant from the 228-mile marker of I-65.
-Incident from the 500 block of Waterstone Drive.
-Theft of property third degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
June 1
-Failure to appear from the 7200 block of Wyndham Parkway, Helena.
-Domestic incident from the 1100 block of Savannah Lane.
Helena
May 25
-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 900 block of Ninth Street South, Birmingham.
-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 100 block of Chadwick Drive.
May 26
-Abandoned vehicle from the 900 block of Shelby County 52 East.
-Identity theft from Prescott Circle.
-Bail jumping from the Shelby County Jail, Columbiana.
-Property damage from Old Town Place.
-Domestic incident from Fox Valley Apartments, Maylene.
-Suicide attempt from O’Connor Court.
May 27
-Public intoxication from Alabama 261 and First Avenue East.
-Harassment from Fox Valley Apartments.
-DUI-alcohol from Spruce Drive.
May 28
-Property damage from Hillsboro Parkway.
-Domestic incident from Shelby County 52 East and Shelby County 95.
-Dog bite from Rowntree Path.
May 29
-Found property from Alabama 261 at Starkey Street.
-DUI-controlled substance from River Crest Lane.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 1100 block of Amberley Woods Drive.
-Possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 52 East.
-Domestic incident from the 9300 block of Brook Forest Circle.
May 30
-Welfare check from the 4700 block of Hollow Lane.
-Domestic-harassment from Vixen Street.
May 31
-Possession of drug paraphernalia-first offense from an unspecified location in Helena.
June 1
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 17 and Wyndham Parkway.
Montevallo
May 25
-Assault-harassment from Hicks Street (residence/home).
May 27
-Property damage from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage).
-Information only from Main Street (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – from yards, less than $500 from Dauphin Street (residence/home). Stolen was a dog valued at $100.
May 28
-Trespass warning from Melton Street (residence/home).
-Domestic incident from Melton Street (residence/home).
May 29
-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from Pineview Road (residence/home). Damaged was an exterior window valued at $499.
May 30
-Information only from Hicks Street (residence/home).
Pelham
May 23
-Miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Stonehaven Trail (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a mailbox and sign valued at $300.
-Criminal mischief from the 600 Block of King Valley Circle (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $400.
May 25
-Lost property from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Lost was a cell phone valued at $400.
-Lost property from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (residence/home). Lost was documents valued at $200.
May 26
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 200 Block of Cambrian Ridge Trail (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a wallet valued at $80.
-Identity theft from the 200 Block of Legacy Parc Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.
May 27
-Fraud from the 400 Block of Ballantrae Road (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.
-Recovered vehicle from the 2000 Block of Old Montgomery Highway (commercial/office building). Recovered was a license plate valued at $0.
May 28
-Fraud from the 8500 Block of Helena Road (commercial/office building). Counterfeited/forged was counterfeit valued at $0.
May 29
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local were bottles and beverages valued at $21.75.
