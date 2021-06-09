Thomas Sewell Dinwiddie

Foley

Thomas Sewell Dinwiddie, age 76, passed away at his home in Foley on Thursday, May 20.

He was born on May 6, 1945 in Helena to Thomas Wade Dinwiddie and Josephine (Willis) Dinwiddie, who predeceased him in death.

He is survived by two daughters, Tonya Dinwiddie Burnett Kline (Wes) of Alabaster and Trisha Dinwiddie Salter (Jimmy) of Robertsdale; three grandchildren, Taylor Burnett (Jamie), Savannah Burnett, and Mackenzie Burnett; and one great granddaughter, Riley Burnett.

He is also survived by a brother, Marlan Wade Dinwiddie (Opal) of Shawnee, Oklahoma; brother Robert Carlton Dinwiddie (Fritha) of Stone Mountain, Georgia; and a sister, Elaine Dinwiddie Moore of Columbiana; four nephews and one niece.

He graduated from Thompson High School, Alabaster, in 1963. He was employed by U.S. Steel Pipe Mill where he retired after 32 years.

A memorial graveside service will be held at Elliottsville Cemetery in Alabaster at a later date.