Police chase shuts down I-65 in Calera after suspect refuses to exit vehicle

A man is in custody after a standoff with police on Saturday, June 12 in Calera following a pursuit that began in Chilton County.

The vehicle pursuit started in Chilton County around noon near Thorsby, as the suspect fled in and out of traffic into Shelby County.

That is when a spike strip was used by the Calera Police Department to stop the vehicle around mile marker 232 in Calera on the northbound portion of Interstate 65.

The suspect, however, then refused to exit the vehicle according to both the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office and Calera Police Department and was believed to be armed.

The two departments, along with state troopers and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, worked to resolve the situation and prevent any further catastrophe.

The suspect has since been identified as James Christopher Taylor.

No gun was found in the vehicle, but marijuana was discovered and he has been charged with attempt to elude, possession of marijuana and reckless endangerment.

He is being held in the Chilton County Jail on bonds totaling $1,500.

With the combined efforts of the different departments, the situation was resolved safely.

The chase and standoff led to major traffic delays on Interstate 65, but as soon as the situation was resolved, law enforcement allowed traffic to resume, which has since eased the congestion.