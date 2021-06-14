Chamber to recognize Healthcare Professionals of the Year June 30

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Shelby County’s leading healthcare professionals will be recognized at The Shelby County Chamber’s seventh annual “Healthcare Professional of the Year” program co-sponsored by Brookwood Baptist Health / Shelby Baptist Medical Center and Buffalo Rock.

The luncheon will be held on Wednesday, June 30 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Grande Hall at Old Mill Square (105 W. College St., Columbiana). Registration is now open at Shelbychamber.org. Registration is required and will close at noon on Monday, June 28.

The Chamber’s Health Services Work Group began seeking nominations in April, to recognize individuals who have made an outstanding contribution in healthcare to our community. Any healthcare professional employed in the Shelby County area was eligible to be nominated.

Nominee’s submitted information about their background, accomplishments, community impact, how they’ve improved the health of their patients and why they choose a career in healthcare. The information received from each nominee was reviewed by three judges and the recipients were chosen.

“Given that Shelby County is consistently ranked as the healthiest county in our state, it’s important to recognize these professionals who play an integral part in making that happen,” Chamber President and CEO Kirk Mancer said. “What’s more, recognizing our healthcare heroes—especially during the challenges created by the pandemic – is something we’re honored to do.”

The luncheon program will feature “A Message of Hope” with speakers from Brookwood Baptist Health / Shelby Baptist Medical. In addition, all nominees will be recognized. The program will conclude with recipients in the following four categories announced: “Heart of Healthcare,” “Committed to Communities,” “Legacy of Excellence” and “The 2021 Healthcare Professional of the Year.”

The 2021 nominees in alphabetical order are:

Devin Davis – Alabama Family Medical

Amy Lynn Dispennette, RN – ExpectCare

Courtney Dunn, RN – Expect Care

Linda Evans, RN – Shelby County Coroner

Justin Fogo – Chelsea Family Chiropractic

Jennifer Garrett, RN – Alabaster City Schools

Luis A. Gonzalez, Gonzalez & Carr, PC

Lee Goldenberg – Greystone Chiropractic

Hub Harvey, Shelby County EMA

J. Andrew Ho – Vision First Eye Center

Tracy Jacobs, M.D. – Grandview Medical Center

Kelli Kelley, RN – Helena High School, Shelby County Schools

Nicholas J. Kentros, Pelham Dental Care

Lance Lee – ExpectCare

Daniel Listi, CEO – Brookwood Baptist Health / Shelby Baptist Medical Center

Dr Timothy Nettles – Columbiana Dentistry

Kelly Page – Chelsea Orthodontics

Andrea Pitts, RN – ExpectCare

Jamie Reid – Helena Vision Care

Carin Rutland, Shelby Baptist Medical Center

Bobby F. Shunnarah, DMD – Montevallo Family Dentistry

Doug Snider – Snider’s Pharmacy

Hanna Stiltner, MSW, LICSW, PIP – Soul Story Therapy

Laura Tucker – ExpectCare