Terry Sliter

Maylene

Terry Sliter, age 66, of Maylene, passed away Monday, June 14.

The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Friday, June 18 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

