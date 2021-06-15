University of Montevallo MBA program adds flexible online class options

FROM STAFF REPORTS

In an effort to meet the needs of its students and their busy schedules, the University of Montevallo’s Stephens College of Business is adding a new course option providing MBA students greater flexibility in pursuing their degree.

The Stephens College of Business’ MBA program will continue with its successful in-person class offering that allows students to join the class at its Pelham location or in real-time online on Zoom. The new online-only MBA class schedule starting this fall semester allows busy professionals an additional option to support their student experience.

“This is an especially valuable option for busy working professionals who travel for their work or students who live out-of-state who have to deal with time zone conflicts,” said UM MBA program Director Dr. Gary Johnson.

Students have the flexibility to choose any combination of in-person or virtual attendance for their MBA courses – in real-time or on their schedule – for their courses.

Students also have the option of completing their MBA in as little as one year on a full-time schedule or two years if attending on a part-time plan.

Montevallo is one of the few MBA programs in the nation to offer this level of flexibility to its students.

To learn more about Montevallo’s MBA program, visit Montevallo.edu/mba21.