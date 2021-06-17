Judy Davidson Horton

Pelham

Judy Davidson Horton, age 70, of Pelham, passed away Monday, June 14.

Judy was born August 31, 1950 in Birmingham to William Evans Davidson and Sybil Cook Davidson. Judy worked as a cosmetologist for more than 30 years. She owned her own salon in Helena for several years, but the majority of her career was spent at Alabaster Head Start; a career that would ultimately play a huge role in who her daughter would one day marry and of which she would so proudly take all credit for, while often telling coworkers that one day her daughter would be married to this guy whom had been a client since he was 18 years old. She considered them eventually getting together and getting married to be one of her greatest accomplishments in her life.

Judy believed there was no good reason to act your age. She was always young at heart which made her a wonderful mother, friend, and confidante. Judy never met a stranger, she lit up a room when she walked in, and always made a new friend.

She loved animals particularly giraffes, who she found to be elegant and graceful. She loved going to the lake as often as possible, spending her vacations at Panama City Beach or Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Judy raised her daughter, Jennifer as a single parent, and instilled in her the values of love, generosity, independence, and just a touch of stubbornness. This world will not know another woman as caring, as free, and as loving as Judy Horton. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents, William Evans Davidson and Sybil Cook Davidson; as well as an infant sibling lost the same day as birth.

Left behind to cherish her memory is her daughter and best friend, Jennifer Guyton; son-in-law, Shannon Guyton; brother, Jim Davidson; sister-in-law, Carol Davidson; grandson, Parker Guyton; as well as a host of extended family, and friends.

A committal service for Judy will be held Friday, June 18 at 2 p.m. at Helena City Cemetery, Helena.