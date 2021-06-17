Marriages for the week of June 13, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from May 31-June 4:
-Bradley William Gardner to Katie Elizabeth Sovine.
-Jason Robert Riel to Jordan Patricia Dennis.
-Demetrius Ray Hatcher to Ashley Nicole Edwards.
-Anna Elizabeth Shepherd to Andrew Reilly Beatty.
-Chandler Keith Bachofer to Madison Grace Sanders.
-Jason Michael Bartko to Laura Elaine Tonna.
-Joshua Shane Macon to Kaylynn Michelle Barber.
-Julio Angel Soto Rios to Miranda Erin Reinke.
-James Alan Lewis to Debra Ann Lindsey.
-Carlee Daniell Halbert to James Rhett Garrett.
-William Cha Sun to Viridiana Martinez.
-Lauren Michelle Mitchell to Jeffrey Scott Underwood.
-Barry Craig Smith to Nona Elizabeth Gann.
-Robert Leonard Hathcock to Victoria Szafransky Hathcock.
-Adam James North to Alahna Marie Rowe.
-Larry Shane Traffanstedt to Deanna Cooper McMeans.
-Samantha Kay Slaughter to John Michael Prescott Long.
-Oscar Abraham McAdoo to Linda Bester Coleman.
-Isabella Skylar Grace Stark to Joseph Ryan Lenderman.
-Mercedes Shavon Turner to Curtis Dean Williams.
-Kyle Lawrence Page to Pamela Hope Pickens.
-Dewey Wayne Salter to Elizabeth Dawn Cuevas.
-Heather Heath Ceravolo to Patrick Iain Parker.
-Matthew Alexander Skinner to Jessica Lynn Rowley.
-Nathan Alexander Harrill to Susan Laurin Bell.
-Andrew Richard Counce to Margaret Rebecca Benton.
-Brantley Myles Smith to Haylee Carlene Marie Green.
-Mary Lauren Lassiter to Trevor Carlisle Rhodes.
-Justin Ross Rolling to Ashley Michelle Roberts.
-Sharlon Henderson to Frank Bates.
-Jeremy Duane Tucker to Kristi Carter Doughty.
