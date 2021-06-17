June 17, 2021

Marriages for the week of June 13, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 10:19 am Thursday, June 17, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from May 31-June 4:

-Bradley William Gardner to Katie Elizabeth Sovine.

-Jason Robert Riel to Jordan Patricia Dennis.

-Demetrius Ray Hatcher to Ashley Nicole Edwards.

-Anna Elizabeth Shepherd to Andrew Reilly Beatty.

-Chandler Keith Bachofer to Madison Grace Sanders.

-Jason Michael Bartko to Laura Elaine Tonna.

-Joshua Shane Macon to Kaylynn Michelle Barber.

-Julio Angel Soto Rios to Miranda Erin Reinke.

-James Alan Lewis to Debra Ann Lindsey.

-Carlee Daniell Halbert to James Rhett Garrett.

-William Cha Sun to Viridiana Martinez.

-Lauren Michelle Mitchell to Jeffrey Scott Underwood.

-Barry Craig Smith to Nona Elizabeth Gann.

-Robert Leonard Hathcock to Victoria Szafransky Hathcock.

-Adam James North to Alahna Marie Rowe.

-Larry Shane Traffanstedt to Deanna Cooper McMeans.

-Samantha Kay Slaughter to John Michael Prescott Long.

-Oscar Abraham McAdoo to Linda Bester Coleman.

-Isabella Skylar Grace Stark to Joseph Ryan Lenderman.

-Mercedes Shavon Turner to Curtis Dean Williams.

-Kyle Lawrence Page to Pamela Hope Pickens.

-Dewey Wayne Salter to Elizabeth Dawn Cuevas.

-Heather Heath Ceravolo to Patrick Iain Parker.

-Matthew Alexander Skinner to Jessica Lynn Rowley.

-Nathan Alexander Harrill to Susan Laurin Bell.

-Andrew Richard Counce to Margaret Rebecca Benton.

-Brantley Myles Smith to Haylee Carlene Marie Green.

-Mary Lauren Lassiter to Trevor Carlisle Rhodes.

-Justin Ross Rolling to Ashley Michelle Roberts.

-Sharlon Henderson to Frank Bates.

-Jeremy Duane Tucker to Kristi Carter Doughty.

