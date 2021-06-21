Bobby Madison Camp returning for 11th year next week

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

COLUMBIANA – After celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2019, the popular Bobby Madison Basketball Camp held in Columbiana each year is returning for its 11th year June 28, 30 and July 2.

It marks the return of the camp hosted by former Shelby County High School great Bobby Madison after it was forced to take a break last year due to COVID-19.

Madison also played basketball collegiately for Western Michigan University before playing professionally overseas. Now, he gives back to his community each summer by teaching basketball fundamentals at his popular camp.

The camp’s goal each year is to not only help grow the game he grew up loving but build up sportsmanship among the campers involved.

In its 11 years, the camp, which is held at Shelby County High School, has turned into one of the most popular youth camps in the Birmingham-metro area with more than 100 campers attending the week each year to learn from one of the county’s greatest success stories in the sport.

Madison’s background in basketball has been an impressive one.

After a successful run for the Wildcats, Madison found himself traveling an hour-and-a-half to the east to attend Southern Union State Community College to continue his athletic career. It didn’t take long to cement himself as a strong player there either as those same hard-working skills came out.

Before his two years at the school came to an end, Madison had earned his way onto another impressive list when he was named to the Junior College All-American team.

His dedication to the game was noticed, which led him to being able to continue his career again as he moved on from the JUCO school and traveled a little bit further away from home to Kalamazoo, Michigan to the campus of Western Michigan University. Madison spent his last two years of collegiate eligibility playing for the Broncos and played an integral part in their 2003 run to the NIT, their 2004 conference championship and 2004 NCAA Tournament appearance.

His college career came to an end in the first round of the 2004 tournament after he and the Broncos lost a 71-58 game to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

After earning his degree and graduating from Western Michigan, Madison moved on to seek opportunities of playing professional basketball oversees in the in the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). He went on to spend three years playing in countries like Argentina, Chile, Portugal and Venezuela.

With an older brother who spent time with the Harlem Globe Trotters and a younger brother who just finished his senior year playing on UAB’s basketball team, Madison is part of a basketball rich family that yes was naturally gifted, but also a family that was rooted in fundamentals and hard work.

Other coaches from around the area, current players and former players will all help with making this year’s camp as successful as past camps.

If you would like to attend this year’s camp, you can email bobbymadisonbasketballcamp@gmail.com to see if any spots are still available. It is open to boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 13.

The camp costs $50 and no walkups are accepted the week of the camp. You can also visit Facebook.com/Bobby-Madison-Basketball-145959528794562 for the latest on camp information.