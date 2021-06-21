June 21, 2021

James Michael Mullins

By Staff Reports

Published 10:06 am Monday, June 21, 2021

James Michael Mullins
Clanton

James Michael Mullins “Pinball”, age 64, of Clanton, passed away Thursday, June 17.

James was born Aug. 3, 1956 to Wesley Mullins and Betty Jo Mullins.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Mullins; sons, Brandon Mullins and Jeremy Mullins; granddaughter, Ravan Mullins; sister, Lisa Dunn; and host of nieces and nephews.

James was preceded in death by his parents.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Rockcofuneralmontevallo.com for the Mullins family.

