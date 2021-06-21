Season tickets on sale to see two-time defending champs Thompson

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

ALABASTER – Season tickets to see the two-time defending Class 7A State Champions are now available to be renewed, according to a recent release from the school’s athletic department.

Thompson, who won the 2019 and 2020 state championships, is set for another difficult schedule in 2021 competing in the difficult Class 7A, Region 3, which has featured several televised games on ESPN the last few years.

The Warriors have offered several ticket packages in the past to guarantee seats to fans for the season with their strong slate of games and will do so again this season starting with renewals for those who previously had season tickets.

After fans have had a chance to renew tickets, they will then become available to others interested in purchasing season tickets. There is a ticket priority waiting list available for those who haven’t had season tickets previously.

This year’s packages feature four different price options, including the Tomahawk Society, The Warriors Unlimited priority level and The Warrior Pride level.

The Tomahawk Society is the highest priority level the school offers. The package costs $400 and includes tickets to each home game, access to purchase up to two premium chair back seats, a copy of the annual football program and reserved parking.

The Warriors Unlimited package includes tickets to each home game, access to purchase up to two premium reserved section bleacher seats and reserved parking.

In the Warrior Pride package, fans will get a ticket to each home game with a reserved section bleacher seat and reserved parking.

Each additional reserved bleacher seating will be available for $105, while each additional premium reserved chair back seating will be available only to the Tomahawk Society for $165.

There is also a Tailgate Package for $250, which includes reserved parking, two tailgate meals per game and general admission tickets.

Thompson’s 2021 schedule will feature home games against Sparkman, Spain Park, Hewitt-Trussville, Gadsden City and Oak Mountain.

The Warriors will also have road games against Oxford, Tuscaloosa County, Mountain Brook, Vestavia Hills and Hoover.

The season opener will be against Oxford on Aug. 20, while the home opener will come a week later on Aug. 27.