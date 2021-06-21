Shelby County FOP competing to save lives June 22

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Shelby County Fraternal Order of Police invites the community to join in helping local patients when they team up with LifeSouth to host a friendly competition between Shelby County first responders to see which department has the most blood donors.

This competition will allow Shelby County first responders to provide service, show friendship and come together as a community to save lives. The drive will be held on Tuesday, June 22 at 1126 Hwy 31 South in Alabaster between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. All donors will be entered into a drawing for a $100 Lowe’s gift card, will receive a customized event T-shirt, and complimentary cholesterol screening.

LifeSouth is currently in emergency need of all blood types and the supply is expected to become more critically low during the summer due to a decrease in donors who are vacationing, school being out, and fewer blood drives being held. The need for blood transfusions also rises due to increased travel over the summer months. LifeSouth provides 85 percent of the blood used in the state of Alabama. All donations stay local and directly impact our community and local hospitals.

Blood donors must be at least 17 (or 16 with parental permission), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is also required. For more information on donating blood or to schedule an appointment to donate, call toll-free 888-795-2707 or visit Lifesouth.org.