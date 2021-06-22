Local homes recognized among 2021 Parade of Homes

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A number of Shelby County homes are featured in the Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders (GBAHB) 2021 Parade of Homes, which kicked off this past weekend. Earlier in the week, the Parade homes were judged and received recognition.

Fifteen homes were designated with Gold or Silver and included the following Shelby County area homes:

-Sawgrass, 344 Timberview Trail, Chelsea, built by Holland Homes (Gold)

-Longwell, 104 Henley Trail, Helena, built by Newcastle Homes (Gold)

-Barnsley 1B, 8020 Annika Dr., Hoover, built by Signature Homes (Gold)

-Kinsley A, 1705 Coates Pass, Hoover, built by Embridge Homes (Silver)

-Langston 1B, 3016 Adley Circle, Hoover, built by Signature Homes (Gold)

-Mansfield, 3012 Simms Landing, Pelham, built by Harris Doyle Homes (Gold)

Judges viewed all of the homes last week and determined the levels based upon a particular set of criteria, including:

Context — Overall look, curb appeal, site work Exterior Design — Proportion, aesthetics, appropriate use of materials Interior Floor Plan — Overall layout, indoor/outdoor relationships, function & design Entrance Area — First impression, openness, lighting, impact Living Area — Comfort, flow, privacy Kitchen/Utility Areas — Flow, storage Bedrooms/Baths — Privacy, size, layout, light, closets, relationship of rooms, unique features Special Design Features — Ceilings, lighting, amenities, which make home unique Overall Quality — Craftsmanship, quality of materials, interior/exterior finishes Innovativeness in response to target market

“Our Parade homes were spectacular once again this year. This year’s houses were beautiful and full of new technology and design trends. This year’s attendees are going to love seeing these amazing houses,” said Alicia Vincent, Executive Director of the GBAHB.

To visit these homes, visit Birminghamparadeofhomes.com for Parade maps, home, driving directions and more. The 2021 Parade of Homes magazines are also available for pick-up at the GBAHB Office (5000 Grantswood Road, Suite 240, located on the second floor of the ACG building) and at each Parade home during Parade weekends. For an online version, visit Birminghamparadeofhomes.com.

The Parade is free and open to the general public between the hours of 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., June 18-20 and June 25-27.