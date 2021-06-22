Police reports for the week of June 20, 2021
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from May 1-31 and June 4-14:
Alabaster
June 7
-Property damage from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2015 Kia Sorento Sustained $100 in damages.
-Information report from the 100 block of Chinaberry Lane.
June 8
-Animal complaint from the 1800 block of King Charles Court. Pets were recovered.
-Animal complaint from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Trace.
-Information report from the 80 block of Bare Tree Lane.
-Identity theft from the 100 block of Sundance.
-Information report from the 600 block of Hidden Brook Trace.
-Property damage from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive.
-Information report from the 8000 block of Shelby County 17.
June 9
-Possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 1100 block of First Street South. Cocaine (0.61 gram), methamphetamine (1.7 grams) and methamphetamine (0.35 gram) were confiscated.
-Burglary third degree, theft of property third degree from the 1200 block of Shelby County 87. An Amazon Kindle valued at $80, assorted jewelry valued at $50, diamond earrings valued at $1,200 and a gold bracelet were stolen.
-Theft of property first degree from the 300 block of Vincent Street. Money totaling $3,900 was stolen.
-Identity theft from the 1400 block of Windsor Court.
-Information report from the 200 block of Stoney Trace.
-Animal complaint-nuisance barking from the 1100 block of Second Avenue Southwest.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of First Street South. A 15-count package of Natural Light valued at $10.99 was stolen.
-Property damage from the 100 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
June 10
-Identity theft from the 200 block of Dolphin Court.
-Theft of property second degree from the 500 block of Grande View Trail. A 9-millimeter Smith & Wesson firearm valued at $649 was stolen.
-Harassment from the 100 block of Cohill Drive.
-Property damage from the 7300 block of Alabama 119. A Lexus RX350 was damaged.
-Information report from the 900 block of 10th Street Southwest. An upstairs window sustained $250 in damages.
June 11
-Minor in consumption of alcohol from Warrior Drive.
-Violation of domestic violence protection order from the 1100 block of First Street South.
-Trespassing notice from the 500 block of First Street Southwest.
-Theft of property second degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of Fourth Place Southeast. A firearm valued at $450 was stolen.
-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Lake Forest Way, Maylene.
June 12
-Animal complaint from the 20 block of South Forty Road.
-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Washington Lane.
June 13
-Information report from the 1100 block of First Street North.
-Violation of a protection order from the 100 block of Redwood Drive.
-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Kentwood Lane.
-Possession of a controlled substance from the 500 block of First Street Southwest. Four Xanax bars were confiscated.
Calera
June 4
-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31 (three counts).
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25 (two counts).
June 5
-Failure to appear from the 300 block of Park Road, Alabaster.
-Agency assist from U.S. 31 at Limestone Bend.
-Property damage from the 200 block of Moss Stone Lane.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Winners Circle.
-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Failure to appear from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.
-Locate missing person from the 300 block of Shelby County 304.
June 6
-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Carrington Lane.
-Receiving stolen property second degree, drug paraphernalia from I-65 North.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 228-mile marker of I-65 North.
-Property damage from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 232-mile marker of I-65 South.
-Domestic violence third degree-criminal trespass from the 100 block of Sumner Drive.
-Incident from the 1200 block of 20th Avenue.
June 7
-Property damage from the 300 block of Union Station Way.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from Shelby County 306.
-Lost property from the 2400 block of Dry Creek Road (two counts).
-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Incident from U.S. 31 and Sontepe Road.
June 8
-Miscellaneous incident from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Bonnieville Drive.
-Open container of alcohol, drug paraphernalia from the 10 block of Shelby County 87.
-Failure to appear (five counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Harassing communications from the 70 block of Shelby County 63.
-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Renwick Lane.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Burglary third degree-residence, theft of property first degree from the 1000 block of Aronimink Drive.
-Public intoxication from the 100 block of George Roy Parkway.
-Drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of Kensington Manor Drive.
June 9
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 800 block of Shelby County 89, Montevallo.
-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 219-mile marker of I-65 South.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 219-mile marker of I-65 South.
June 10
-Domestic violence second degree-strangulation, domestic violence third degree-assault from the 700 block of The Heights Lane.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 219-mile marker of I-65 South.
-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10600 block of U.S. 31.
-Agency assist from the 9700 block of Alabama 25.
-Promoting prison contraband third degree, drug paraphernalia from the 9700 block of Alabama 25.
-Incident from the 100 block of Shiloh Creek Drive.
June 11
-Failure to appear from Shelby Street and Main Street, Montevallo.
-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, drug paraphernalia from Shelby Street and Main Street, Montevallo.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
Harpersville
May 1
-Domestic incident from Sumners Lane.
May 5
-Domestic incident from Alabama 76 near Shelby County 79.
May 7
-Theft of property from vehicle from the 200 block of Meadow Lane.
-Domestic incident from the 700 block of Woodland Road.
May 8
-Domestic incident from the 4900 block of U.S. 280.
May 9
-Criminal mischief from Plantation Drive.
May 12
-Trespassing from the 5100 block of U.S. 280.
-Vehicle impoundment from an unnamed location.
May 20
-Harassment from Ridgeview Lane.
-Theft of property from auto from the 5300 block of U.S. 280.
May 24
-Vehicle impoundment from Alabama 25 at Dead Hollow Road.
May 25
-Theft of property-firearm from the 5500 block of U.S. 280.
-Theft of mail from Gallups Crossroads.
May 26
-Vehicle impoundment from the 3000 block of Sun Valley Road.
May 27
-Using vehicle without owner’s consent from the 400 block of Shelby County 62.
May 28
-Trespassing from the 37000 block of Alabama 25.
Helena
June 7
-Domestic violence third degree-assault from Falliston Ridge Circle.
-DUI-alcohol, obstructing government operations, possession of concealed weapon without permit from Barnett Lane.
-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Barnett Lane.
-Identity theft from the 100 block of River Valley Road.
June 9
-Failure to appear-traffic from Valleydale Road, Hoover.
-Property damage from South Shades Crest Road.
-Lost property from the 200 block of Rolling Mill Street.
June 10
-Suicide attempt from Brook Forest Circle.
June 11
-Property damage from the 600 block of Old Cahaba Drive.
-Civil dispute-child custody from Laurel Woods Trace.
-Miscellaneous incident from O’Connor Court North.
June 12
-Property damage from Penhale Park Road.
-DUI-any substance from Helena Road.
-Suicide attempt from Cedar Bend Drive.
June 13
-Domestic incident from First Avenue West.
-Bail jumping first degree from First Avenue West.
June 14
-Possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 13 and Rock Lane.
Pelham
June 6
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency, identification, wallet, purse and a window valued at $895.
June 7
-Criminal mischief from the 300 Block of Kilkerran Lane (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $450.
-Fraud from the 600 Block of Kirkwall Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $7,750.
June 8
-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Lost was a pistol valued at $400.
June 10
-Theft from the 3100 Block Simms Landing (construction site). Stolen, not recovered was material valued at $9,000.
-Miscellaneous from the 200 Block of Beaver Crest Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $360.
-Susp. Per/Situation from 3100 Block of Highway 52 West (highway/road/alley). Auto tags valued at $49.
June 11
-Found property from Highway 72 (convenience store). Recovered was medications valued at $0.
-Person with weapon from Highway 52 East (highway/road/alley). Confiscated/seized was a gun valued at $0.
June 12
-Drugs-pros def from I-65 South (highway/road/alley). Confiscated/seized was drugs valued at $280.
-Theft from the 2100 Pelham Parkway (service/gas station). Stolen, not recovered was gas valued at $1,400.
Restaurant scores for the week of June 20, 2021
The following food scores were issued from Shelby County from Feb. 1-28: Food Service Establishment -Calera BP; 101 George Roy... read more