Police reports for the week of June 20, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from May 1-31 and June 4-14:

Alabaster

June 7

-Property damage from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2015 Kia Sorento Sustained $100 in damages.

-Information report from the 100 block of Chinaberry Lane.

June 8

-Animal complaint from the 1800 block of King Charles Court. Pets were recovered.

-Animal complaint from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Trace.

-Information report from the 80 block of Bare Tree Lane.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Sundance.

-Information report from the 600 block of Hidden Brook Trace.

-Property damage from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive.

-Information report from the 8000 block of Shelby County 17.

June 9

-Possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 1100 block of First Street South. Cocaine (0.61 gram), methamphetamine (1.7 grams) and methamphetamine (0.35 gram) were confiscated.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property third degree from the 1200 block of Shelby County 87. An Amazon Kindle valued at $80, assorted jewelry valued at $50, diamond earrings valued at $1,200 and a gold bracelet were stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from the 300 block of Vincent Street. Money totaling $3,900 was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 1400 block of Windsor Court.

-Information report from the 200 block of Stoney Trace.

-Animal complaint-nuisance barking from the 1100 block of Second Avenue Southwest.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of First Street South. A 15-count package of Natural Light valued at $10.99 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

June 10

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Dolphin Court.

-Theft of property second degree from the 500 block of Grande View Trail. A 9-millimeter Smith & Wesson firearm valued at $649 was stolen.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Cohill Drive.

-Property damage from the 7300 block of Alabama 119. A Lexus RX350 was damaged.

-Information report from the 900 block of 10th Street Southwest. An upstairs window sustained $250 in damages.

June 11

-Minor in consumption of alcohol from Warrior Drive.

-Violation of domestic violence protection order from the 1100 block of First Street South.

-Trespassing notice from the 500 block of First Street Southwest.

-Theft of property second degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of Fourth Place Southeast. A firearm valued at $450 was stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Lake Forest Way, Maylene.

June 12

-Animal complaint from the 20 block of South Forty Road.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Washington Lane.

June 13

-Information report from the 1100 block of First Street North.

-Violation of a protection order from the 100 block of Redwood Drive.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Kentwood Lane.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 500 block of First Street Southwest. Four Xanax bars were confiscated.

Calera

June 4

-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31 (three counts).

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25 (two counts).

June 5

-Failure to appear from the 300 block of Park Road, Alabaster.

-Agency assist from U.S. 31 at Limestone Bend.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Moss Stone Lane.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Winners Circle.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Locate missing person from the 300 block of Shelby County 304.

June 6

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Carrington Lane.

-Receiving stolen property second degree, drug paraphernalia from I-65 North.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 228-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Property damage from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 232-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal trespass from the 100 block of Sumner Drive.

-Incident from the 1200 block of 20th Avenue.

June 7

-Property damage from the 300 block of Union Station Way.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from Shelby County 306.

-Lost property from the 2400 block of Dry Creek Road (two counts).

-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Incident from U.S. 31 and Sontepe Road.

June 8

-Miscellaneous incident from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Bonnieville Drive.

-Open container of alcohol, drug paraphernalia from the 10 block of Shelby County 87.

-Failure to appear (five counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Harassing communications from the 70 block of Shelby County 63.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Renwick Lane.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Burglary third degree-residence, theft of property first degree from the 1000 block of Aronimink Drive.

-Public intoxication from the 100 block of George Roy Parkway.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

June 9

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 800 block of Shelby County 89, Montevallo.

-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 219-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 219-mile marker of I-65 South.

June 10

-Domestic violence second degree-strangulation, domestic violence third degree-assault from the 700 block of The Heights Lane.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 219-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10600 block of U.S. 31.

-Agency assist from the 9700 block of Alabama 25.

-Promoting prison contraband third degree, drug paraphernalia from the 9700 block of Alabama 25.

-Incident from the 100 block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

June 11

-Failure to appear from Shelby Street and Main Street, Montevallo.

-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, drug paraphernalia from Shelby Street and Main Street, Montevallo.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

Harpersville

May 1

-Domestic incident from Sumners Lane.

May 5

-Domestic incident from Alabama 76 near Shelby County 79.

May 7

-Theft of property from vehicle from the 200 block of Meadow Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 700 block of Woodland Road.

May 8

-Domestic incident from the 4900 block of U.S. 280.

May 9

-Criminal mischief from Plantation Drive.

May 12

-Trespassing from the 5100 block of U.S. 280.

-Vehicle impoundment from an unnamed location.

May 20

-Harassment from Ridgeview Lane.

-Theft of property from auto from the 5300 block of U.S. 280.

May 24

-Vehicle impoundment from Alabama 25 at Dead Hollow Road.

May 25

-Theft of property-firearm from the 5500 block of U.S. 280.

-Theft of mail from Gallups Crossroads.

May 26

-Vehicle impoundment from the 3000 block of Sun Valley Road.

May 27

-Using vehicle without owner’s consent from the 400 block of Shelby County 62.

May 28

-Trespassing from the 37000 block of Alabama 25.

Helena

June 7

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from Falliston Ridge Circle.

-DUI-alcohol, obstructing government operations, possession of concealed weapon without permit from Barnett Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Barnett Lane.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of River Valley Road.

June 9

-Failure to appear-traffic from Valleydale Road, Hoover.

-Property damage from South Shades Crest Road.

-Lost property from the 200 block of Rolling Mill Street.

June 10

-Suicide attempt from Brook Forest Circle.

June 11

-Property damage from the 600 block of Old Cahaba Drive.

-Civil dispute-child custody from Laurel Woods Trace.

-Miscellaneous incident from O’Connor Court North.

June 12

-Property damage from Penhale Park Road.

-DUI-any substance from Helena Road.

-Suicide attempt from Cedar Bend Drive.

June 13

-Domestic incident from First Avenue West.

-Bail jumping first degree from First Avenue West.

June 14

-Possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 13 and Rock Lane.

Pelham

June 6

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency, identification, wallet, purse and a window valued at $895.

June 7

-Criminal mischief from the 300 Block of Kilkerran Lane (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $450.

-Fraud from the 600 Block of Kirkwall Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $7,750.

June 8

-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Lost was a pistol valued at $400.

June 10

-Theft from the 3100 Block Simms Landing (construction site). Stolen, not recovered was material valued at $9,000.

-Miscellaneous from the 200 Block of Beaver Crest Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $360.

-Susp. Per/Situation from 3100 Block of Highway 52 West (highway/road/alley). Auto tags valued at $49.

June 11

-Found property from Highway 72 (convenience store). Recovered was medications valued at $0.

-Person with weapon from Highway 52 East (highway/road/alley). Confiscated/seized was a gun valued at $0.

June 12

-Drugs-pros def from I-65 South (highway/road/alley). Confiscated/seized was drugs valued at $280.

-Theft from the 2100 Pelham Parkway (service/gas station). Stolen, not recovered was gas valued at $1,400.