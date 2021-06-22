June 22, 2021

Woman charged with capital murder in Calera shooting

By Emily Sparacino

Published 5:22 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

CALERA – A Calera woman has been charged with capital murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a residence over the weekend.

Tekedra Charnae Staffney, 36, was arrested June 19 after allegedly shooting Jesse Myrone Rutledge with a handgun in front of a 7-year-old child, according to court documents.

Staffney is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond.

Murder in the physical presence of a child less than 14 years old at the time of the offense where the victim was the parent or legal guardian of the child is a capital offense.

A preliminary hearing date for Staffney has not been set.

