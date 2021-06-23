Hoover Historical Society names scholarship grant recipients

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Hoover Historical Society administers a scholarship grant program each year with the help of sponsors from the community.

This year, the group changed the focus from Alabama history to the history that students are living – the effect of the 2020 pandemic on their lives.

Students apply for a $1,000 grant from the Hoover Historical Society with academic credentials, a record of extracurricular activities and a 1,000-word essay in response to prompts written by Dr. Marlene Rikard, a member of the HHS.

For example, “While under shelter-at-home orders, your daily activities changed dramatically. Education, home life, part-time jobs, extracurricular activities, sports, etc., had to ‘retool.’ What positive things came out of this experience? What positive things do you think will continue when the pandemic ends?”

Spain Park’s Morgan E. Patrick wrote movingly about the positive impact on her family.

“It was easy to be distraught over the things I had lost [but] I grew closer to my mom during the pandemic,” Patrick wrote. “This time was extremely valuable to me since I am about to leave for college.”

Signature Homes sponsored this grant for a Spain Park High School senior.

Patrick was admitted to the University of Alabama’s Early College program and will continue her studies there.

Ria Shah of Hoover High looked at the advantages of digital education in her essay, noting adaptation was a learned skill.

Carlo and Dianne Joseph, owners of V & W Supply Company, are the sponsors for Hoover High School. Shah is attending the University of Florida.

For the third year, a student enrolled at RC3 received a $1,000 worth of equipment with which to enter the work force immediately upon graduation.

Natalie Coleman, Career and Technical Specialist, along with the Skilled Trades lead instructor, Rex Hare, and an in-house committee, selected Luis Sanchez as the recipient of the Skilled Trades Scholarship.

Sanchez also wrote an essay about the effect of the pandemic on his training.

“It was hard to learn as much as I wanted as we were only able attend the school twice per week,” he wrote, adding enrollment in the Skilled Trades allowed him “to explore the different trades. “With the help of RC3, I have been able to interview with various companies and have received an offer from one of them.”

Sanchez recommends the skilled trades academy to anyone not certain of what they want to do after high school.

The award was sponsored by Signature Homes, and President Jonathan Belcher and Hoover Historical Society President Jim Langley were on hand on Signing Day to present $1,000 worth of tools to help Sanchez get started on his career.