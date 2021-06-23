June 23, 2021

Kenneth Wyatt

By Staff Reports

Published 11:08 am Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Kenneth Wyatt
Harpersville

Kenneth Wyatt, age 89, of Harpersville, passed away Tuesday, June 22.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Friday, June 25 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, June 25 at the funeral home with Mr. Charlie Padgett officiating. Burial will follow at Harpersville Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

