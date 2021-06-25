Northbound lanes at Colonial Promenade closed for sinkhole repairs

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER — The city of Alabaster is advising that both northbound lanes of Colonial Promenade Parkway in front of Lowe’s will be closed for approximately 10 days.

The lanes are closed due to road repairs and motorists are asked to use a temporary detour.

Those needing to access the Walmart Supercenter and surrounding businesses will need to follow the temporary detour along Jimmy Gould Drive, Alabaster Boulevard and Progress Boulevard.

In a press release, the city stated that emergency repairs were necessary to fix a sinkhole in an area adjacent to the road.

“As soon as the work moves from the road area, the NB lanes of the Parkway will be reopened,” according to the press release. “We will be updating our website with any information about timing or conditions as they are released.”

Residents are asked to monitor Cityofalabaster.com and social media pages for updates on the roadwork.