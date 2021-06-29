Big Brothers Big Sisters have a Big Night on the Farm

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby County held its “Big Night on the Farm” benefit on June 26 at Helena Hollow to benefit the mission of the organization.

Guests of the event were treated to a fun night of activities, food and prizes throughout the event, while helping to support an important cause.

BBBS Development Coordinator Brooke McKinley explained while the fundraising is necessary to keep the organizations operations moving, the event was also a fun way to connect with the community and spread that message.

“Every dollar raised through this event helps Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby County continue youth mentoring programs in schools throughout the county. We know that mentoring truly makes a difference in academic success and all around,” McKinley said.

The organization was able to raise approximately $18,000 through sponsors, ticket sales and donations, which will provide a big boost to its services.

“I think it was a great success for our first year. We had a lot people come out to support us and we are looking forward to doing it again,” McKinley said. “We were able to get a lot of great feedback on ways to make it even bigger and better. Everyone had a great time with the band and eating all of the Frio’s popsicles they could.”

BBBS has been operating in Shelby County for more than six years as a way to partner with local high schools in the community to recruit volunteer students to match with younger kids.

The organization connects older teens, a ‘big’, with younger students, ‘littles’, to create an impactful mentorship relationship.

This goal came from research showing these types of relationships having a strong influence on the ‘little’ and helps to reduce future drug use, increase a dedication to education and helps to build stronger and healthier relationships with friends and family.

Currently, the organization partners with Alabaster City Schools, Helena, Chelsea and Calera to promote its efforts and further its mission.

McKinley said BBBS is looking for volunteers to help continue to make the program a success. Those interested in volunteering can find more information at Bbbsbhm.org.