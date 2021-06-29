God Did It Ministries hosting charity motorcycle run

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – God Did It Ministries is holding its inaugural motorcycle ride to raise money for charity on July 17 at Buck Creek Park in Alabaster.

The organization was founded by Sanchez Tanniehill as a way to provide support for low-income and underserved communities by collaborating with city leaders, advocacy groups and a strong volunteer base.

This motorcycle ride is a first for the organization, and Tanniehill said that he hopes it will be a big success to help support the mission of his organization.

“With the organization we get different grants to help go to our mission. Unfortunately, the grants can only do so much for what we want to accomplish,” Tanniehill said. “We are doing it to raise funds primarily for our projects but to also support our operations.”

Tanniehill said that he hopes that the event will be successful enough to provide funding for some projects like a local child needing shoes, or paying fees for someone who needs it.

“We just want to help fill different needs in the community,” Tanniehill said. “My board suggested the motorcycle run to me. It’ll be easier than doing a baseball tournament fundraiser. Just get a whole bunch of bikes together. They pay their fee to be in it and we just party afterwards.”

It is the goal of the organization to have 200 participants in the motorcycle ride.

Gates will open at 9 a.m. for riders to start getting in line and the ride will officially begin at 10 a.m. It will start and end at Buck Creek Park.Those interested in participating in the motorcycle race can register at Gdiministiries.org. The entry fee is $20 for a single rider, and $30 for two riders.

Tanniehill also expressed that anyone could help support the mission of his organization financially through donations on the website.