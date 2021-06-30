Arrest reports for the week of June 27, 2021
The following individuals were arrested and charged by the Calera Police Department from June 7-19:
Calera
June 11
-Gregory Wayne Garmon, 45, of Birmingham, failure to appear.
-Larry Montoya Estrada, 19, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
-Jared Allen Penick, 29, of Calera, public intoxication, bond revocation.
-Cedric Johnson, 54, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-assault.
June 12
-Luis Enrique Valencia, 32, of Montevallo, DUI-alcohol.
-Stephen Joey Hemphill, 46, of Maplesville, failure to appear.
-Amber Lee Greenhill, 33, of Maylene, agency assist.
-Alejandro Velazquez-Marin, 21, of Bessemer, improper lane usage, attempting to elude, driving without license.
-Jose Alfredo Gonzalez-Cano, 28, of Bessemer, open container.
June 14
-Robbie Ann Barbour, 49, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Robert Lee Barbour, 55, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
June 15
-James Jadarrius Jackson, 18, of Montgomery, receiving stolen property second degree, possession of concealed weapon without permit.
-Justina Leona Stafford, 33, of Thorsby, failure to appear.
-Alyssia Kendra Gardiner, 31, of Calera, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace.
June 16
-Michael Shane Bright, 32, of Columbiana, shoplifting.
-April Michelle Underwood, 46, of Pelham, agency assist.
-James Leon Faulkner, 28, of Centreville, failure to appear.
June 17
-Timothy Shane Robinson, 39, of Pell City, harassing communications, failure to appear (two counts), bond revocation.
-Cacy Lowe Hadaway, 37, of Calera, agency assist.
-Tiffany Shea Harris, 32, of Calera, court commitment order.
-Jaylon Isaiah Johnson, 20, of Calera, failure to appear.
-Daniel Nolan Chambers, 41, of Calera, court commitment order.
June 18
-Kalen Elizabeth Moyers, 31, of Clanton, DUI-combined substance, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
Helena
June 13
-Robert Mitchell Thompson, 58, bail jumping first degree.
June 14
-Lisa Marie Bowman, 38, possession of a controlled substance.
-Erica Jo Crutchfield, 46, possession of a controlled substance.
-Mark Anthony Rogers, 55, illegal possession of prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia-second offense, possession of methamphetamine.
June 15
-Timothy Wayne Coleman, 51, failure to appear/comply/pay.
June 16
-David Scott Gardiner, 49, aggravated criminal surveillance.
June 17
-Brandi Asquire Alholwani, 38, failure to appear/comply/pay.
Montevallo
June 7
-Thien Teddy Huynh, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.
June 8
-Destiney Leigh Ann Smith, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
June 10
-Ted Draven, ignition interlock misdemeanor.
-Tiara Natasha Cottingham, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
June 11
-John Vincent Fillingim, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia, obstruction – governmental operations and traffic – driving under the influence).
-Mustafa Rashad Martin, court ordered arrest.
June 12
-Kelsey Jean McDonnell, liquor – minor consume alcohol, PI appears in public place under influence, obstructing police – RA resisting arrest and public peace – DC disorderly conduct.
June 13
-Matthew Ryan Rawlins, 22, of Alabaster, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
June 14
-Ronald Alford Vines, 47, of Montevallo, assault – domestic violence – third degree and weapons – possession of a concealed weapon.
June 17
-Brandon McKinley Miller, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.
-Taylor M. Lowery, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Pelham
June 13
-Breaking and entering of a vehicle from the 300 Block of Ball Park Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered were credit cards and U.S. currency valued at $50. Damaged was a door valued at $500.
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (service/gas station). Stolen, not recovered was gasoline valued at $34.93.
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen locally/recovered local was an air conditioner, water, food and miscellaneous valued at $285.45.
June 14
-Identity theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $1,640.
-Found property from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (highway/road/alley). Recovered was a wallet valued at $0.
June 16
-Public assist from the 2500 Block of Crestwood Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $4,820.55.
June 17
-Stolen prop/rec from Martin View Drive (highway/road/alley). Recovered was a license plate valued at $1.
June 18
-Criminal mischief from King Valley Drive and King Valley Circle (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a sign valued at $4.
-Criminal mischief from Highway 52 West and King Valley Road (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a sign valued at $4.
-Fraud from the 100 Block of Canyon Place (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was currency valued at $576.95.
June 19
-Property damage from the 3200 Block of Highway 52 West (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a vehicle valued at $650.
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was miscellaneous valued at $43.10.
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Recovered was bedding and food valued at $57.95.
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Recovered was food, a light, brush, a tool and cleaner valued at $51.33.
