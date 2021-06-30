Divorces for the week of June 27, 2021
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from June 10-22:
-Michael Trussell, of Helena, and Lindsey McGinnis, of Birmingham.
-Howard Dabney Phillips, of Alabaster, and Nicole Harper Phillips, of Alabaster.
-Andrew K. Thompson, of Alabaster, and Megan M. Stewart, of Helena.
-Jacqueline Marie King, of Alabaster, and Daniel Wayne King, Sr., of Richmond, KY.
-Bobbi McCullough Bramlett, of Alabaster, and Gerald Adam Bramlett, of Alabaster.
-Adam Hugh Gilmore, of Calera, and Taylor Renae Gilmore, of Shelby.
-Jacquelyn Faye Green, of Maylene, and Gregory Lamont Green, Sr., of Hoover.
-Ashley Lucas, of Montevallo, and Jason Todd Lucas, of Montevallo.
Marriages for the week of June 27, 2021
