Land transactions for the week of June 27, 2021

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from May 19-21:

May 19

-Kayla Taylor to Kayla Michelle Lawley, for $15,000, for property in Section 18, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Laura M. Clark to Daniel Jason Buikema, for $585,000, for Lot 12 in Cedars.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Steven Carlson, for $346,095, for Lot 89 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Michael Norman Watts to Joaquin Islas Mendoza, for $20,000, for property in Section 9, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Janet Renae Dyer to Dylan L. Higgins, for $354,900, for Lot 1 in Oak Park Sector 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Lawrence E. Emerich, for $356,350, for Lot 90 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Ryan N. Ashburn to Cassie Leigh Trummell, for $260,000, for Lot 12 in Meadow Brook Townhomes Phase II 2nd Sector.

-Chelsea One LLC to Murphy Home Builders LLC, for $28,000, for Lot 418 in Lime Creek Phase 4 at Chelsea Preserve.

-Emily Heartstill Burch to Ryan F. Burch, for $50,000, for Lot 2709 in Riverchase Country Club 27th Addition.

-Robert S. Sullivan to Timothy Bailey, for $245,000, for Lot 1 in Dearing Downs 4th Addition.

-Kayla N. Rockett to Ethan Daniel Doan, for $240,000, for Lot 127 in Villages at Westover Sector 1.

-George R. Pickle to Estimated Profits LLC, for $130,000, for property in Section 15, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Holley Reeves Maddox to Barbara L. Ahmed, for $268,500, for Lot 131 in Riverchase West Fourth Addition.

-Shana L. Clark to Jerry M. Stennett, for $525,000, for Lot 2 in Courtyard Manor.

-Shawn Wythe to Zachary Ryan Loggins, for $335,500, for Lot 18 in Sunset Lake Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Erin D. Barrow to Shana Clark, for $840,000, for property in Section 4, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Brian Keith Thomas to Allyssa Rabinowitz, for $223,200, for Lot 135 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-William Crowson to Brian Keith Thomas, for $304,580, for Lot 167 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Condominium Plat.

-Elizabeth Foshee Polland to Jessica Jett, for $345,000, for Lot 329 in Willow Oaks.

-PRD Owner LLC to State of Alabama, for $44,540, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Gene Bennett Leslie to Red Sparrow Investments LLC, for $76,500, for Lot 17 in Arden Subdivision.

-Bobby E. Emmons to John J. Bistritz, for $436,500, for Lot 5 in Faheys Subdivision.

-Steven R. Franklin to Joshua A. Kirby, for $249,900, for Lot 458 in Forest Lakes Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Kelly B. Toro to Amber Nichole Reese Winsley, for $160,000, for Lot 1 in Enclave Phase I.

-Doug Compton to Juan Garcia, for $45,000, for Lot 2 in Compton Family Subdivision.

-Darren Hunter Denney to Kelly Bourg Toro, for $300,000, for Lot 598 in Waterford Cove Sector 2.

-William K. Mooney to Fernando Arceo Galvan, for $33,000, for Lot 24 in Cahaba Valley Estates Third Sector.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Cynthia L. Doehring, for $399,586, for Lot B-127 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A.

-Eric Parrott to Eric Wade Parrott, for $76,000, for Lot 98 in Summerchase Phase 4 Resurvey of Lots 98, 99, 117 and 118.

-Trussvegas Holdings LLC to Alan Calhoun, for $353,000, for Lot 27 in Greystone Farms English Turn Sector Phase I First Amended Plat of Final Plat.

-Grant Smithson Davis to Patricia Aquilino, for $205,000, for Lot 165 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

May 20

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Lillie McLemore, for $283,295, for Lot 303 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 2.

-Brandy D. Warren to Sheri Elizabeth Howell, for $286,000, for Lot 32 in Meadow Brook Townhomes Phase III.

-Joshua Charles Lane to Charles D. Lane, for $12,880, for Lot 43 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase II.

-James Chase Bowers to Bowers Properties LLC, for $726,220, for Lot 16 in Pumpkin Hollow a Condominium Amended Map.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $769,500, for Lots 812, 816, 818, 820, 821, 840, 841, 842 and 843 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Laura D. Machen to Chelsey Sanders, for $204,500, for Lot 6-131 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.

-Jordan C. Rockett to Jeffrey C. Gleason, for $241,000, for Lot 132 in Ivy Brook Phase Three.

-James Essex to Amber Marie Harless, for $240,000, for Lot 401 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium 1st Amended Plat.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $171,000, for Lots 813 and 844 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Jean N. Childress to Birmingham Homebuyers LLC, for $129,470, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Jacob Tubbs to Joshua Hughes, for $275,000, for Lot 25 in Park Forest 3rd Sector.

-David Brock Ray to Guardian Tax AL LLC, for $52,000, for Lot 71 in Park Forest Sector 7 Phase 1.

-Michael J. Bass to Scott A. Underwood, for $25,000, for Lot 185 in Heritage Trace Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Melanie Poole to Scott A. Underwood, for $20,500, for Lot 112 in Heritage Trace Phase I Sector I.

-Gloria Beasley to Richard E. Houston, for $22,780, for Lot 14 in Mountain Crest Estates Phase 1.

-Clayton 47 Investments LLC to Chase D. Hoagland, for $150,000, for Lot 2 in White Oak Manor Revised Final Plat.

-Suzanne B. Eubanks to Maas LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 64 in Davenports Addition to Riverchase West Sector 3.

-Ashley Betters Koh to Gregory Buszka, for $290,000, for Lot 5 in Villas Belvedere Resurvey of Lots 5 and 6.

-Michael W. Murry to Donna K. Suitts, for $365,000, for Lot 17 in Sunny Meadows.

-Robert B. Hill to Perry D. Jenness, for $328,900, for Lot 67 in Weatherly Glen Abbey Sector 12 Phase 3.

-Edward Van Anderson to Randy C. Allen, for $14,750, for Lots 7 and 8 in Lighthouse Point Estates and property in Section 24, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Jason Kirby to Joshua David Starling, for $315,000, for Lot 34 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector I Amended Survey.

-Timberline Development LLC to Carlisle Creek Construction LLC, for $56,900, for Lot 74 in Timberline Phase Three.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Bronzell Tramaine Muse, for $258,095, for Lot 304 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 2.

-Susan C. Huffstetler to Zachary House, for $210,000, for Lot 64 in Park Forest Sector 7 Phase 2.

-Jeffrey K. Bullard to Kody Dwain Pemberton, for $210,000, for Lot 470 in Forest Lakes.

-City of Alabaster to Commercial Development Authority of the City of Alabaster, for $1,600,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 3 West, property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 3 West and property in Section 11, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

May 21

-William L. Huey to Lateria Jonnshae Smith, for $150,000, for Lot 42 in Sugar Oaks Amended Map.

-Jeffery L. Burkhalter to Jason Michael Kirby, for $450,000, for Lot 214 in Shadow Oak Estates 2nd Sector.

-Jean F. Lowe to Michael James Reid, for $20,000, for property in Section 20, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Pamela Wheeler to Stephen Wheeler, for $36,870, for property in Section 18, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Susan Byars to James H. Strickland, for $50,000, for Lot 326 in Alabama Power Company Recreational Cottage Site 3.

-Dorothy D. McCall to Samuel Alvarado Edilzar, for $25,000, for Lot 23 in Siluria Mills Property Line Map.

-Betty Hankins Brewer to Marjorie L. Barr, for $155,000, for Lot 6 in Ashley Brook.

-Angela Little to Stanton A. Costes, for $220,500, for Lot 17 in Kenton Brant Nickerson.

-Amy Delano Weldon to Dalton Edward Deal, for $287,500, for Lot 14 in Tanglewood by the Creek.

-Charles D. Kirton to Charles B. Carlton, for $260,900, for Lot 41 in Beaver Creek Preserve Third Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to David Marshall, for $261,600, for Lot 1561 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Robert Alan Vincent to Robert Alan Vincent, for $221,610, for property in Section 20, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Kingwood Assembly of God to Alabaster Water Board, for $47,000, for Lot 3 in Kingwood Christian Academy Subdivision.

-Sarah C. Gordon to Sarah C. Gordon, for $214,650, for Lot 30 in Parc of Greystone.

-Daphne Lynn Butera to Rita J. Wade, for $100,000, for Lot 4 in Dearing Downs Sector Sector.

-Rebecca McQueary to Grant E. Nichols, for $310,000, for Lot 65 in Dearing Downs 6th Addition Phase I.

-Donna F. Hall to Rudolph Real Estate Inc., for $118,000, for Lot 42 in Whitestone Townhomes Phase One Corrected and Re Recorded.

-Elevated Homes LLC to Nestor R. Rodriguez, for $300,000, for Lot 82 in Greenfield Sector 4 Sectors 4 and 6.

-Susan Henny to Lauren Henny, for $58,897, for property in Section 17, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Tyler B. McCoy to Angelica Guadalupe Garcia Villalvazo, for $163,000, for Lot 43 in Carrington Sector II Resurvey.

-Betsy Covington Craig to Betsy Covington Craig, for $205,000, for Lot 2106 in Flemming Farms Phase 2.

-John Lugar to James Robert Burnett, for $22,500, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Michael J. Enea to Michael Glass, for $217,000, for Lot 3 in Tocoa Parc Phase 1.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $171,000, for Lots 814 and 815 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8B.

-Derek R. Burrow to Jonathan Ross, for $400,000, for Lot 19 in Brookhaven Sector 2.

-Amy Cash to Cydney M. Thornton, for $215,000, for Lot 34 in Chase Plantation Third Sector.

-Charles Saggus to Gordon Ogle, for $369,900, for Lots 38 and 39 in Chelsea Ridge Estates 1st Sector.

-Donnie B. Williams to Allyson Leigh Gilliam, for $489,900, for Lot 4 in Royal Oak 7th Sector.

-Landon Chase Giles to Heather Marie Rentfrow, for $245,000, for Lot 991 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2.

-Scott Studdard to Josiah J. Hooper, for $230,000, for Lot 742 in Waterford Cove Sector 1.

-Western REI LLC to Paul Brooks Brown, for $125,000, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-John R. Larrimore to Barbara Lindsey, for $283,700, for property in Section 12, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Bailey Sweeting to Hunter C. Trammell, for $185,000, for Lot 5 in Kensington Place Phase 1.

-Chelsea E. Cox to Steven Kolton Byers, for $185,000, for Lot 1 in Riverview.