June 30, 2021

Marriages for the week of June 27, 2021

Published 5:47 pm Wednesday, June 30, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from June 14-18:

-David Eugene Mills to Winter Nicole Roberts.

-Miranda Kay Hall to Jerry Wade Mauney.

-Nolen Lee Burke to Courtney Lee Ann Deavers.

-Nickolas Charles Dirienzo to Sara Jessica Wilkes.

-Christina Michelle Greene to Mathew Todd Bartgis.

-Rose Elizabeth Ferguson to Justin Thomas Tindal.

-Zmorrio Zantell Douglas to Susan Ann Kirby.

-Dorrion Doral Johnson to Reneta Carmell Sanders.

-Houston Kyle Reeder to Mary Beth Turner.

-Deysi Marisol Reconco Garcia to Jose Daniel Sinclair Martinez.

-William Jarrett Briggs Eaton to Dotti Lanais Wilson.

-Ruben Zacarias Somoza Hernandez to Damaris Herrera Garcia Amparo.

-Connie Elizabeth Thompson to Jeremy Eugene Wilson.

-Shanae Rae Oden to Reginald Dion Nichols.

-Kyle Allen Ferguson to Cailyn Grace Leight.

-Chelsea Marie Herges to Johnathan Lee Duncan.

-Melissa Rebecca McGowan to Charles Dias Barber.

-Yosmani Mujica to Deysi Darleny Rodriguez.

-William Edward Hutchison to Barbara Ann Braden.

-Matthew William McMicken to Lindsey Osborn Lawrence.

-Noah Matthew Galloway to Amanda Marie Szucs.

-Taylor Shields Frey to Heather Christin Harlow.

-Jacob Eli Holmes to Jovanna Michelle Kloss.

-Jonathon Edward Worthy to Shelby Ann Eidson.

-Erica Veronica De Haro Felix Soledad to Miguel Angel Lopez Alcaraz.

-Kenneth Michael Cole to Caroline Elizabeth Hall.

-Shelby Lara Raggio to Joseph Tyler Guy.

