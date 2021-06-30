Pelham to light up with glow walk and movie event

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM – July is National Park and Recreation and Pelham Parks and Recreation is celebrating the occasion by hosting a glow walk and movie night on July 9.

The event is set to take place at Fun Go Holler Park, next to Pelham Racquet Club, where guests will be treated to an afternoon of activities, food and entertainment beginning at 6 p.m.

According to Parks and Rec Assistant Director Alicia Walters, the event will feature “lights, cameras and actions,” through the different offerings at the event.

“Pelham Parks & Recreation is proud to celebrate National Recreation & Parks Month with a full evening of outdoor food, fun and movie entertainment,” Walters said. “Get your glow in the dark gear on.”

Gates for the event will open at 6 p.m. when guests will be able to browse the different food trucks that are set to attend the event.

Around 7:30 p.m. those participating in the glow walk will start lining up to go on the one-mile path through the park for the glow walk.

Parks and Rec will be handing out free glow necklaces, while supplies last, and are encouraging guests to bring their own glow-in-the-dark gear to help light up the path.

After the walk is over there will be a family-themed movie set up for parents and their children to watch beginning at 8:15 p.m.

“Food trucks will be available for family picnicking, get your glow on and then settle down for a family-themed movie in the park. Bring a blanket or a chair,” according to the department’s website.

There is a $5 per person fee to participate in the glow walk which comes with a T-shirt to commemorate the event.

The event is open to anyone who is interested in attending. Registration can be done when arriving at the park on the day of the event.

More information is available at Pelhamalrecreation.gov.