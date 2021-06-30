Police reports for the week of June 27, 2021
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from June 6-19:
Calera
June 11
-Recovery of property from the 200 block of Shelby County 310.
-Public intoxication from the 200 block of Kensington Manor Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Kensington Manor Drive.
-Bond revocation from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 200 block of Flagstone Lane.
June 12
-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 107 and 22.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Agency assist from I-65.
-Domestic incident from the 50 block of Lancaster Court.
-Agency assist from the 50 block of Lancaster Court.
-Property damage from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 213.
-Attempting to elude, driving without license, improper lane usage from the 229-mile marker of I-65.
-Open container from the 229-mile marker of I-65.
June 13
-Domestic incident from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.
-Abandoned vehicle from Alabama 25 and 14th Street.
-Identity theft from the 1300 block of Montgomery Highway.
June 14
-Juvenile runaway from the 70 block of Shelby County 63.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment (two counts) from the 100 block of Stonebriar Drive.
June 15
-Attempting to elude, duty remain at scene of accident, reckless endangerment from I-65.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 70 block of Shelby County 63.
-Receiving stolen property second degree, possession of concealed weapon without permit from the 229-mile marker of I-65.
-Failure to appear from Alabama 191 at Smith Road, Jemison.
-Death investigation from the 9400 block of Shelby County 22.
-Juvenile runaway from the 1000 block of Village Trace.
-Fierce, dangerous or vicious animals at large from Bonnieville Drive at Ridgecrest.
-Domestic incident from the 1300 block of Kensington Boulevard.
-Disturbing the peace from the 1300 block of Kensington Boulevard.
June 16
-Agency assist from the 234-mile marker of I-65.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle-theft of property from the 1100 block of Savannah Lane.
-Domestic incident from the 1200 block of Kensington Boulevard.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Menacing-aggravated assault-gun from the 9200 block of Alabama 25.
June 17
-Agency assist from the 1800 block of 18th Avenue.
-Court commitment order from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Bond revocation, failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Sumner Drive.
-Property damage from the 200 block of Leonards Court.
-Court commitment order from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Theft of property first degree from the 200 block of Meriweather Lane.
June 18
-Agency assist from the 6000 block of Alabama 70.
-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property from the 200 block of Camden Lake Drive.
-Drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree, DUI-combined substance from the 227-mile marker of I-65.
-Drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree from U.S. 31 near Shelby County 213.
Helena
June 13
-Domestic incident from First Avenue West.
-Bail jumping first degree from First Avenue West.
June 14
-Possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 13 and Rock Lane.
-Property damage from the 200 block of Rock Terrace Circle.
-Possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 261.
-Harassing communications from Appleford Road.
-Theft of property third degree from an unspecified location in Helena.
June 15
-Failure to appear/comply/pay from Alabama 25 at Exxon, Montevallo.
-Damage to property from Old Cahaba Parkway.
-Domestic incident from Appleford Road.
June 16
-Dog noise violation from Griffin Drive.
-Domestic incident from River Woods Court.
-Miscellaneous information from the 2300 block of Kala Street.
June 17
-Criminal mischief third degree from Shelby County 52.
-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.
-Burglary alarm/suspicious incident from Appleford Road.
June 18
-Damage to property from South Shades Crest Road.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from Native Dancer Circle.
June 19
-Damage to property from Frances Lane.
Montevallo
June 6
-Trespass warning from Wilson Drive (residence/home).
June 7
-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Hidden Forrest Cove (residence/home).
-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – harassing communication from Mayflower Circle (residence/home).
June 9
-Trespass warning from Main Street (convenient store).
June 10
-Larceny/theft – shoplifting, less than $500 and trespass warning from AL-25 (service/gas station). Stolen was Adidas ball cap valued at $9.99.
-Ignition interlock misdemeanor from Montevallo (highway/street).
June 11
-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and obstruction – governmental operations from County Ridge Road (highway/street). Confiscated was a gray plastic grinder with marijuana residue and a black digital scale valued at $2.
June 12
-Liquor – minor consume alcohol and PI appears in public place under influence from Montevallo (highway/street).
June 13
-Traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol) from the 7000 Block of County Road 22 (highway/street).
June 14
-Weapons – possession of a concealed weapon without a permit from Pilgram Lane (highway/street). Confiscated was a silver L380 handgun valued at $200.
-Assault – aggravated assault – domestic – menacing – gun from Pilgram Lane (residence/home). Confiscated was a silver L380 handgun valued at $200.
June 15
-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (convenient store).
-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage).
June 16
-Obstruction from Pilgrim Lane (residence/home).
-Information only from Montevallo (residence/home). Stolen was a Ruger 9MM valued at $250.
June 17
-Information only from Montevallo (highway/street).
-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Graham Street (residence/home). Damaged was an exterior door and locking hardware valued at $300.
-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2WD – totaled, a 2012 Ford Fusion SEL v6 – driver mirror and PVC privacy fence/wood privacy fence/brick collum valued at $13,700.
-Traffic – RD reckless driving and traffic – leaving the scene of an accident from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2WD – totaled, a 2012 Ford Fusion SEL v6 – driver mirror and a PVC privacy fence/wood privacy fence/brick collum valued at $13,700.
-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2WD – totaled, a 2012 Ford Fusion SEL v6 – driver mirror and a PVC privacy fence/wood privacy fence/brick collum valued at $13,700.
June 18
-Property damage from Shelby Street (residence/home). Damaged was a 2014 Ford Escape valued at $500.
June 19
-Domestic incident (highway/street).
Pelham
June 13
-Breaking and entering of a vehicle from the 300 Block of Ball Park Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered were credit cards and U.S. currency valued at $50. Damaged was a door valued at $500.
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (service/gas station). Stolen, not recovered was gasoline valued at $34.93.
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen locally/recovered local was an air conditioner, water, food and miscellaneous valued at $285.45.
June 14
-Identity theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $1,640.
-Found property from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (highway/road/alley). Recovered was a wallet valued at $0.
June 16
-Public assist from the 2500 Block of Crestwood Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $4,820.55.
June 17
-Stolen prop/rec from Martin View Drive (highway/road/alley). Recovered was a license plate valued at $1.
June 18
-Criminal mischief from King Valley Drive and King Valley Circle (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a sign valued at $4.
-Criminal mischief from Highway 52 West and King Valley Road (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a sign valued at $4.
-Fraud from the 100 Block of Canyon Place (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was currency valued at $576.95.
June 19
-Property damage from the 3200 Block of Highway 52 West (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a vehicle valued at $650.
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was miscellaneous valued at $43.10.
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Recovered was bedding and food valued at $57.95.
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Recovered was food, a light, brush, a tool and cleaner valued at $51.33.
