June 30, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 10:43 am Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Ronald Quinn Whitehead
Shelby

Ronald Quinn Whitehead, of Shelby, fully entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, June 28, at the age of 76. Ronnie passed away peacefully in his daughter’s home surrounded by family.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, July 3 at Bolton Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at the Columbiana City Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

