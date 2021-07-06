Sandra Benton

Columbiana

Sandra Benton, age 72, of Columbiana, passed away Saturday, July 3.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Thursday, July 8 at Summer Hill Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Summer Hill Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

