July 6, 2021

Published 10:44 am Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Sandra Benton
Columbiana

Sandra Benton, age 72, of Columbiana, passed away Saturday, July 3.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Thursday, July 8 at Summer Hill Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Summer Hill Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

