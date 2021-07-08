Meet Helena Elementary’s new principal: Genét Holcomb

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – Genét Holcomb was recently selected by the Shelby County Board of Education as the new principal for Helena Elementary School.

Holcomb is stepping into this position after 28 years of experience in the education field.

Prior to accepting this position, Holcomb served as the principal for Calera Elementary School and was an assistant principal at Helena Intermediate and Inverness Elementary.

Holcomb, a longtime Helena resident, said taking this job was like a homecoming for her.

“I have been living in Helena with my family for 25 years. My kids have grown up here and come through Helena’s schools,” she explained. “When this opportunity became available I thought it was a great chance for me to serve my community.”

Though it became her career, education was not Holcomb pictured herself doing back when she was in high school.

“I had intended to go into the medical field when I was in high school my grandmother was a nurse, and I was influenced by her. I thought I wanted that to be my career path,” she explained. “As a senior in high school I was given the opportunity to collaborate and work with an elementary teacher and I just fell in love. During that semester I completely changed my direction.”

This is something Holcomb said that she had noticed with a lot of education professionals.

“Even though they don’t seem like they are aligned, teachers are usually generated from a family of either educators or nurses,” Holcomb explained. “My guess is that they are so service-oriented.”

The key to successfully running a school is a strong relationship with teachers and partnerships with the community, according got Holcomb.

“I am looking forward to continuing that tight-knit community feel in this new role,” she explained. “We are all part of a cohesive community partnership and team. Not just the staff, but with business leaders, city officials, parents and community members. If we keep that mindset we will be able to work together so that every child will ultimately win.”

In meeting with teachers at HES in this new position, and as a parent, she expressed how grateful she is to be around such talented educators.

“I know what a gift this is to be in this school as a parent and the level of high standards and expectations the staff has for students to reach their academic goals to become well rounded little people,” Holcomb said.

Most importantly, Holcomb wants to let faculty, parents and students know she loves the city of Helena and wants nothing but the best for the community.

“This is where I have chosen to build my life and raise my family. I am dedicated and here to invest in not just our community, but especially our children. I look forward to the opportunity to reach and partner with them. I want nothing more than to have a smooth transition by being an open communicator and a good listener,” Holcomb said.